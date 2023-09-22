Bendigo Advertiser
Bulldogs young gun and co-captain Kirby Elliott primed for BFNL grand final battle against Sandhurst

By Kieran Iles
Updated September 22 2023 - 2:42pm, first published 11:13am
Kirby Elliott at this week's BFNL grand final press conference. The young Bulldogs star is ready to lead her side into grand final battle, alongside fellow 21-year-old Claudia Mawson. Picture by Darren Howe
GISBORNE co-captain Kirby Elliott says the Bulldogs have taken their 'belief' to another level this season as they excitedly prepare for BFNL grand final battle against Sandhurst.

