GISBORNE co-captain Kirby Elliott says the Bulldogs have taken their 'belief' to another level this season as they excitedly prepare for BFNL grand final battle against Sandhurst.
The most versatile player in the Bulldogs line-up is only in her second season at Gisborne and in the BFNL, but has already left a powerful impression on teammates and opponents alike.
At just 21, Elliott finds herself preparing to lead the Bulldogs into their first grand final since 2018, alongside her co-captain Claudia Mawson.
While Bulldogs coach Tarryn Rymer says her co-captains have completely different personalities, there are also plenty of similarities between the two.
Both are supremely talented and BFNL representatives, who ply their trade midweek in the VNL competition.
The co-captains have also both been at Gisborne for just two seasons apiece, giving them a good insight into the reasons behind the Bulldogs' rise from beaten preliminary finalists in 2022 to grand finalists in 2022.
A BFNL grand final appearance is a dream come true for Elliott, who joined the Bulldogs from Riddell, where she won the Riddell District league's Rising Star award in 2019.
"It's such a step up coming to the Bendigo league, but Taz worked really hard to get me here," she said.
"I was a bit nervy about coming, but Gisborne has just embraced me
"Clauds (Mawson) came over at the same time. It's such a family and such a great club.
"The girls are beautiful and we all love each other; we've really connected this year.
"Last year's was a great side, but this year there is a real belief amongst all of us."
A light-hearted remark from coach Rymer in the lead-up to Elliott signing with the Bulldogs last season that she would never 'go back' to her former club after coming to Gisborne looks to have come to fruition.
"They're stuck with me now," she said.
Elliott has overcome a few obstacles along the way in her netball career.
She suffered a severe stress fracture in her foot while in year 10 and contracted glandular fever soon after her return.
Those dual complications sidelined her for nine months. It took a few months more afterwards to regain full fitness.
To that end, she can emphasise with the struggles endured this season by Sandhurst defender Ruby Turner, who missed plenty of netball with a foot injury, but returned late in the season to become a key player in the Dragons' push for five straight premierships.
"To get back, it's a testament to her. Netball is a hard game to come back into and even harder when you are missing it on the sidelines," she said.
"But being amongst a great group of girls always helps."
Adept at playing multiple positions on the court, Elliott could be called on to fill a few different roles on Saturday, depending on the situation and match-ups.
While her favourite position is goal defence, it's a little further up the court where she is likely to make her mark on Saturday.
"Coming to Gisborne, I'm definitely on the shorter side and have enjoyed being in the midcourt a little bit more," she said.
"I think wing defence is my position now, so I'm pretty happy with that.
"I have Zoe (Davies) behind me, who's so positive and gives you so much (feedback) every game.
"And having Charlee (Kemp) next to me, we've built a really good connection as well.
"The girls in the attacking end really hold us to a high standard."
Elliott is fiercely proud to have the opportunity to lead the Bulldogs into grand final battle alongside another young and unexpecting leader in Mawson.
She believes they have a clear vision on how Saturday's game can be won.
"The team that gets over the line will be the one that executes the best," she said.
"Being able to hold on to possession and put that scoreboard pressure on
"It will be a really tough game and pretty much a goal at a time.
"But the balls we do win, we'll need to execute well and make it as easy as we can for our attackers against a great defensive side."
