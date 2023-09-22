How spot on Stuart Dunn (Letters to the Editor, 26/9) is with his excellent contribution regarding AFL Victoria's football hubs.
He has superbly summed up the situation that exists in country football at present - in particular concerning central Victoria.
For too long we've been sold these promises about how oversight by hubs would provide a remedy for the growing concerns facing local leagues and clubs.
While nobody would have believed they would necessarily be the saviour, we could have at least been confident of seeing them make a clear, positive impact. But that hasn't happened.
Credit where it is due, the steps they took to consult with clubs in the region last month ought to be commended.
Unfortunately however - not all the fault of AFL Central Victoria - the momentum was short-lived and the ideas were allowed to dissipate.
The results are now being observed as we've lost the first of what is sure to be several clubs departing the local scene.
For all the money the AFL makes - and supposedly injects into grass-roots football - there are rarely any benefits to be seen on the ground.
The clearest signs are a few more "staff" strutting around in nice, AFL CV-branded apparel.
No doubt they have noble intentions but for all the lunches, meetings, promos and posturing, it is money and opportunities being poured down the drain.
The referendum of October 14 proposes two constitutional changes:
1. Recognition of First nation peoples as the original inhabitants of this great land; a fact which was omitted from the founding constitution of 1901. Formalising this truth within the constitution will go some way to restoring the rights and dignity of the original inhabitants.
2. The establishment of a First Nations Voice enshrined in the Constitution that will empower Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples to shape policy and legislation governing their affairs.
Previous 'close the gap' initiatives have often lacked proper and respectful consultation with those impacted. 'The Voice' will provide effective 'indigenous solutions' to costly and traumatic indigenous issues such as health, crime, policing, domestic violence, suicide, deaths in custody and youth incarceration, all downstream negative consequences of colonisation.
In major businesses and industries, 'continuous improvement' is always pursued with the aim of achieving 'excellence', and Australia as a Nation too will benefit from appropriate incremental improvement of our constitution through referenda; the forthcoming referendum being an immediate and urgent opportunity.
Regrettably, the immature tactics employed by those pushing the 'NO campaign' seem intent on sabotaging this one opportunity for us to become a more mature and inclusive Nation.
An exasperated Professor Langton disappointedly acknowledged, "As one pulls apart the arguments and tactics of those supporting the 'NO campaign', base racism is again exposed".
We will be a lesser Nation if this referendum fails. We must not allow self-interested, ultra-conservative, non-visionary political opportunism to wreck this singular opportunity for reconciliation, healing and National unity.
Open up the mall. So much money has been wasted on Hargreaves Mall.
Councillors need to ask the residents they are supposed to represent.
It is a "no brainer" for council to re-open Hargreaves Mall to vehicular traffic. The ideas floated by previous writers on this subject are spot on.
They have cited perfect examples of why Bendigo should go the same way. If it is a cost barrier to the council, then place a one-off surcharge on us ratepayers. The economic payback will be enormous to the Bendigo community.
State and federal (governments) could be enticed to chip in as well, if the groundswell of public opinion is there and I have no doubt it is.
I for one am sick and tired of seeing empty dirty shops and "undesirables" loitering our beautiful city.
The very recent social crackdown by the police confirms this.
I regularly travel by bus, despite having a very good car, and I have no doubt Bendigo has the best bus services in Australia.
Having travelled overseas, none can compare with Bendigo's bus service.
