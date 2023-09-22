Have you been experiencing poor water pressure in the Epsom and Huntly region? That's about to change.
Three times the amount of water is able to be carried to thousands of people in the area with an upgrade to the pipeline which services the area.
The latest upgrades will allow up to 91 litres of water per second to flow to where it is needed.
Minister Harriet Shing was at a Coliban Water event which celebrated the commissioning stages of the $5.8 million Epsom-Huntly Pipeline upgrade.
The improved infrastructure will provide residents with better water pressure, especially as the region moves into a predicted hot and dry summer.
Minister Shing said the upgrade was "vital" with the effects of population growth and climate change already being felt in the regions.
"(The improved infrastructure) will mean that we have got almost three times the water being able to go through pipes than previously," she said.
"It means that during the height of summer water pressure will also be able to be maintained and that as we see more households connected to water as the population grows we have got that security of supply into the future."
Minister Shing said the upgrade would be a "significant change" in the ability for customers to access water.
She said there had already been shifts in the climate which have posed problems to water security and the project would help combat those issues.
"We have seen some really challenging conditions in recent years from a one-in-500-year flood event just last October to the driest August on record," she said.
"Now a declaration of El Nino which means that we will see those hotter, drier periods and a greater number of challenges around delivering water to where it is needed.
"Across the state we have got a range of policy priorities and funding that is about adapting to climate change, its also about meeting the challenges of population growth."
Minister Shing said in the coming decades "millions" more people will call Australia and regional Victoria home showing the importance of water infrastructure projects.
The pipeline will be tested and commissioned in the coming months and will be operational by late October.
