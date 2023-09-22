The non-competing BFNL coaches have unanimously backed Golden Square in Saturday's grand final.
All seven who responded tipped the Bulldogs, but believe the game won't be a blowout, with the largest predicted margin being by four goals.
Bulldogs stars Jake Thrum and Tom Toma were predicted by two coaches each to claim the Nalder Medal.
DARRYL WILSON - STRATHFIELDSAYE
TIP - Golden Square (5 points)
NALDER MEDAL - Jake Thrum
"Both sides have been the standout teams this season in terms of wins and losses," Wilson said.
"They've had some pretty close encounters, so I'd expect there wouldn't be much difference again, much like the rest of the finals.
"From a freshness point of view, I'll go with Square - they've got no injuries and having that week off with the expected hot day will suit them."
TRAVIS MATHESON - EAGLEHAWK
TIP - Golden Square (7 points)
NALDER MEDAL - Jack Hickman
"My tip is Square, but I wouldn't be surprised if it goes the other way," Matheson said.
"I'm leaning towards them because of that weekend off.
"They've had the perfect preparation, having still played two finals but had the break leading into the grand final."
NATHAN HORBURY - SOUTH BENDIGO
TIP - Golden Square (15 points)
NALDER MEDAL - Jack Geary
"I've said Square all along, so I'll stick with them, but it's going to be a close game," Horbury said.
"Whoever settles first will be crucial, especially with Square's youngsters.
"I feel like Square doesn't have a weak link, but Sandhurst are very similar and getting Archer Day-Wicks back certainly helps them."
BRENDAN SHEPHERD - CASTLEMAINE
TIP - Golden Square (22 points)
NALDER MEDAL - Tom Toma
"I'm going with Golden Square, due to them beating Sandhurst a couple of weeks ago, and I think they've got a little bit more appetite for it," Shepherd said.
"Having watched the finals series, I think Square will be more competitive across four quarters, and you can't play three-quarters of footy in a grand final like Sandhurst did in the prelim."
DARREN CHAMBERS - KYNETON
TIP - Golden Square (24 points)
NALDER MEDAL - Joel Brett
"They were the best side we played this year," Chambers said.
"They have good inside and outside players and a great leader in Jack Geary."
JEREMY HAYES - KANGAROO FLAT
TIP - Golden Square (12 points)
NALDER MEDAL - Tom Toma
"I think Joel Brett is a significant point of difference between the two sides," Hayes said.
"Square has some good little midfielders who will win the battle in the centre."
COBY PERRY - MARYBOROUGH
TIP - Golden Square (4 points)
NALDER MEDAL - Jake Thrum
TOTAL
Golden Square - 7
Sandhurst - 0
NALDER MEDAL
Jake Thrum - 2
Tom Toma - 2
Jack Hickman - 1
Jack Geary - 1
Joel Brett - 1
Gisborne coach Rob Waters was unavailable for comment.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.