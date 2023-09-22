Bendigo Advertisersport
Home/Footy HQ/BFNL

2023 BFNL grand final coaches predictions

NS
By Nathan Spicer
Updated September 22 2023 - 2:42pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Geary disposes the footy while being tackled by a Sandhurst opponent in round 12.
Jack Geary disposes the footy while being tackled by a Sandhurst opponent in round 12.

The non-competing BFNL coaches have unanimously backed Golden Square in Saturday's grand final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.