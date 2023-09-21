SANDHURST 17-and-under coach Carol Cathcart is encouraging her young Dragons to embrace and enjoy their grand final day experience.
On a day dominated by the two clubs on the netball court, Sandhurst will play Gisborne in the junior showcase.
The Dragons, who have all five netball teams playing on Saturday, will be playing in their first 17-and-under grand final since 2019, which happened to culminate in the third of a premiership three-peat.
They were the first team through to the grand final following a three-goal second semi-final win over Gisborne a fortnight ago.
The Dragons led by nine during the final quarter before the Bulldogs rallied late.
Cathcart is determined not to put too much pressure on her players and instead is pushing them to simply savour the experience.
"It's a really good opportunity for us to set the tone for the day, but it isn't about that," she said.
"It's more about, the girls having done a fantastic job this year; they are a really good young group and I am really excited to see how they play on Saturday.
"There are only three, who are top-aged, the rest are bottom-aged. They've really worked hard to improve their skills since the start of the year.
"It'll be great to see how they perform. They have such great camaraderie as a group.
"It's a great opportunity for the girls and it's a great club to be part of and so is Gisborne. There should be many really hard-fought games throughout the day."
As the only team to have defeated the Dragons this season, Cathcart knows just how tough of a challenge Gisborne will present.
"They have a lot of quality players and a number of them played in the BFNL representative team," she said.
"They are well led by their shooter Bella Connors, who is very accurate, and they have good players right across the board. It will be a great tussle.
"The last time we played them two weeks ago, both clubs used their benches and all of their players as we tried to nut our way through and get on top.
"Both sides have really good depth, so it's going to be a real battle."
Among the players to watch on Saturday for the Dragons, Neve Pinner finished runner-up on 28 votes in the Carol Sing Medal, won by Maryborough's Ella Patten (30).
Fellow BFNL representative Reese Gilchrist was fifth overall on 22 votes and Maya Dignan sixth on 19.
Taking her Sandhurst cap off, Cathcart - who is president of Netball Victoria - hoped an exciting grand final would do justice to what had been an outstanding and close 17-and-under season.
"It's an amazing competition. I said leading into finals that any of the top five could win depending on the day," she said.
"Some of the teams were a bit unlucky on the day with certain injuries at certain times.
"The competition has been fantastic this year and it gets better and better.
"It only puts netball in great stead in our region when we have such talented players coming through."
