GISBORNE 17-and-under coach Rylee Connell says she has given little thought to the prospect of winning back-to-back flags, but is keener for this year's playing group to forge its own identity.
The Bulldogs will play minor premiers Sandhurst in Saturday's opening grand final at the QEO, starting at 9am.
It will be the first of four involving the two clubs.
Only the B-reserve clash between Sandhurst and Kangaroo Flat will be a non-Dragons and Bulldogs event.
While the two grand finalists certainly earned their spot in the premiership decider, they were pushed all season, particularly by the likes of finalists Golden Square, Strathfieldsaye and Maryborough.
Connell, who coached the Bulldogs to last year's grand final win over Kangaroo Flat, and will play later in the afternoon in the A-reserve premiership decider, is fiercely proud of her girls' season and is hoping they have just one more win left in them to finish the year off.
"We just need to play 60 minutes of good, quality netball. A premiership is definitely possible," she said.
"Last time we played them (in the second semi-final), we didn't play the full sixty minutes; we just zoned in and out and didn't have everyone firing at the same time.
"It (the margin) blew out to nine, but we got it back to three in the last quarter.
"That's pretty gutsy from us, especially from young girls. They really rallied late.
"That said, we need to make sure we don't find ourselves that many goals down again to start with.
"It will all depend on who just handles the pressure the best."
The Bulldogs will take plenty of comfort in an earlier season win over the Dragons at Gisborne. It was the minor premiers' lone defeat of the season.
By Connell's own admission, Sandhurst was red-hot in an 11-goal win over the Bulldogs in round 16.
It was the first of two straight losses for the Bulldogs during the home and away season, but also the catalyst for a rethink on where their season was headed.
"I don't think they've seen our best netball since we played them in round seven," she said.
"Hopefully they do on Saturday and we save our best for last.
"I thought we were really back to our best against Golden Square last week (in a 46-37 preliminary win)."
While not wanting to burden any individual player with too much pressure, Connell did put forward Bella Connors, who finished fourth in the league best and fairest with 24 votes, as an obvious key.
"She is just so calm, cool and collected and that gives our younger attacking end a little bit of confidence," she said.
"One of her best features, other than her accuracy, is just her consistency.
"Even last year, when she got thrown on in B-grade finals, she just produced such a high quality brand of netball.
"There's no drama with Bella, she's just such a great player to have and I'll be sad when she goes up into our open grades next year.
"She's just about earned my spot next year I reckon."
The Bulldogs have plenty of other high-calibre talent to keep tabs on, headed by BFNL reps Dasha Taylor and Emma Joyce and midcourter Sapphy McCarthy.
