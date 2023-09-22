A man accused of a string of burglaries and thefts against Bendigo businesses in July and August was ultimately capsicum-sprayed and tasered after confronting police in a Kangaroo Flat residential street with an uncapped syringe.
The Bendigo Magistrates' Court heard, during a failed bail application, there had been several previous instances of William Armor, 25, trying to escape police in dangerous ways - by dangerous driving to evade arrest, breaking free into bushland to hide in a dam and climbing onto a roof.
The Kangaroo Flat man was on a 24-month community corrections order for previous charges of aggravated burglary, theft and handling stolen goods during seven alleged burglaries, before he was ultimately captured by police on August 31 and taken to hospital.
Armor is now in custody and has been denied bail to return to court later in October for further mention.
He also faces six charges of theft, one of handling stolen goods and four counts of driving while disqualified.
He has not entered a plea.
The alleged break-ins occurred twice at Bowser Bean - Shell in Epsom on August 9 and 22, and once each at The Cognacs Barbershop on July 21, at Salon Hype on August 12, at Liberty Service Station between August 13 and 14, at Rivers on August 16 and at Ampol Service Station on August 26.
No items were successfully taken from the Bowser Bean break-ins, but the alleged thefts from other stores included:
The unemployed father's August 31 arrest took place after he had jumped a number of Kangaroo Flat fences to escape the home of his ex-partner and was located several streets away where he was ultimately tasered.
A previous search on August 18 at an Eaglehawk home where he had also been staying located 50 pieces of stolen Tommy Hilfiger clothing.
Armor is alleged to have returned to that address during that police search before fleeing on a motorcycle.
An iPad and hair products, both allegedly stolen during burglaries, and ecstasy have also been found in his car.
Armor's defence lawyer Damon Pica told the court that there was no forensic evidence connecting his client to the offending.
Informant Detective Sergeant Jason Smith said the police had relied on CCTV showing a person wearing a helmet and riding a distinctive blue motorbike at the burglaries before returning to a home where Armor was staying.
Mr Pica told the court the motorbike and helmet had not been located, Armor had told police he "hadn't rode a motorbike for years" and none of the allegedly stolen cigarettes had been found.
Mr Pica also said that his client was a "very troubled" Aboriginal man with an intellectual disability who was interviewed by police with no independent third person present as was required.
He said Armor had been "crying out for assistance" with his drug use and was keen to connect with his culture.
The court heard Armor has extensive priors including intentionally damaging property, theft, disqualified driving, speeding, burglary, dangerous driving while pursued by police, failure to stop on police direction, attempt to escape police custody, bail act offences and methylamphetamine possession.
Armor had applied to be bailed to the address of a former partner, who the court heard had previously been a co-accused.
He had also recently lived at the home while continuing to offend and Informant Detective Sergeant Smith said young children who lived there had been exposed and subjected to Armor's criminal behaviour.
