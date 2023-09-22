Bendigo Advertiser
Armor denied bail in court after more Bendigo thefts, burglaries

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
September 23 2023 - 6:00am
William Armor has been denied bail after a string of thefts and burglaries, and confronting police with a syringe. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
A man accused of a string of burglaries and thefts against Bendigo businesses in July and August was ultimately capsicum-sprayed and tasered after confronting police in a Kangaroo Flat residential street with an uncapped syringe.

