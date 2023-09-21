Charming Victorian weatherboard in Long Gully

This is a rare opportunity to own a piece of Bendigo's history, with the prospective for growth and modernisation.
The charming 1908 Victorian weatherboard home is set on 815 square metres, with ample land on each side providing the flexibility for a renovation, extension, subdivision, or even adding a granny flat (STCA) .
With timeless charm, it retains heritage features such as an original verandah with iron lacework, stained-glass windows, ornate sash windows and high ceilings.
Partially renovated, it has been rewired and partially restumped, providing a head start on your renovation plans.
A comfortable home regardless, there is a timber fireplace, spa bath and ducted heating for year-round comfort.
Enjoy summer outdoors on the two decks and covered outdoor area, while the two-car garage and garden shed provide plenty of storage space for cars and outdoor equipment.
The property has good fencing, a stunning stone retaining wall and a large established garden that attracts a diverse array of birdlife.
Just 3.7 kilometres from Bendigo's CBD, it's within walking distance to Long Gully's shops, amenities, and recreation facilities, and just a short drive from Eaglehawk.
Don't miss this opportunity to own a true period gem. Contact the agency to arrange an inspection.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.