Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

5 Fellows Place, Maiden Gully | Spacious home in a growing community

By Feature Property
September 21 2023 - 4:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Resort style living in Maiden Gully
Resort style living in Maiden Gully
  • 5 Fellows Place, Maiden Gully
  • Bed 5 | Bath 2 | Car 3
  • $990,000 - $1,080,000
  • Agency: Team Bendigo
  • Agent: Melissa Thatcher 0408 298 873
  • Inspect: Saturday, 11am - 11.30am

Nestled in a quiet court in in the growing community of Maiden Gully, this large 1033 square metre (approx.) block provides the luxury of a sprawling family residence and abundant gardens.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.