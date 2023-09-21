Resort style living in Maiden Gully

Nestled in a quiet court in in the growing community of Maiden Gully, this large 1033 square metre (approx.) block provides the luxury of a sprawling family residence and abundant gardens.
A quality build that's only 12 years young, the spacious home will delight and surprise from the moment you step inside.
There are multiple living areas, including a formal carpeted lounge, rumpus or games room, and a spacious open plan kitchen and living area. There is also a separate office and abundant storage throughout the well-considered floorplan that's ideal for growing families.
The kitchen has the wow-factor, with large stone benchtops, a breakfast bar, high-end cooking appliances and a dishwasher.
The house encourages relaxed living, merging the comfort of inside with the outside spaces. The solar heated inground pool and undercover alfresco create a space where you can sit back and relax.
The backyard is completely private, with established, easy to maintain gardens, a veggie patch and tank water.
There is plenty of parking, including a double lock-up garage with remote door and direct entry to the house. There is also side access for the caravan, and a powered workshop has its own toilet and basin.
Maiden Gully is a fast-growing community, set in the beautiful surrounds of the Bendigo bush.
Maiden Gully primary and secondary schools are closeby, as is convenient shopping, a supermarket, post office, parks and bush walking tracks.
Act fast to make this fabulous family home your own.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.