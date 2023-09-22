Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Heathcote Dementia Alliance unveils new care cabin Costerfield House

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated September 22 2023 - 3:01pm, first published 2:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Heathcote Dementia Alliance has unveiled its new care cabin, Costerfield House. Picture supplied
The Heathcote Dementia Alliance has unveiled its new care cabin, Costerfield House. Picture supplied

A small voluntary community group is hoping its new dementia cabin revolutionises the way people living with the disease are cared for.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathon Magrath

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.