A small voluntary community group is hoping its new dementia cabin revolutionises the way people living with the disease are cared for.
The Heathcote Dementia Alliance unveiled its care cabin, known as Costerfield House, on Thursday, September 21.
The cabin is a transportable and fit-for-purpose home specially designed for people with dementia and their carers.
MORE NEWS:
It features artificial intelligence and assistive technology, aiming to provide a safe environment for people with dementia to live independently, which also aims to reduce the challenges for their carers and families.
"Much thought and planning has gone into the housing design, particularly in the fit-out," Alliance president Sandra Slatter said.
"For the past four years, we have researched, held community focus groups, taken advice from experts and above all, listened to feedback provided by carers and people living with dementia."
Funding for Costerfield House came via donations from local business, community groups and community members.
The cabin was located behind the Heathcote Hospital and was set to be trialled by people with dementia, with the alliance aiming to create "clusters" of cabins.
In April, Ms Slatter said land had been secured in Merbein for one such cluster.
The cabins are "smart homes", and everything is controlled through buttons or voice assistants such as Amazon's Alexa.
As well as specially designed cabinetry and flooring, the Costerfield House has camera-free sensors fitted to the home.
Alert devices will monitor the person's activities and behaviours in their home environment.
OTHER NEWS:
"These sensors discreetly collect data on movement patterns, sleep quality, bathroom usage and meal preparation activities," Ms Slatter said.
"If the person with dementia has a fall, or the fridge has not been opened by a certain time, a 'red flag' alert is sent to a designated family member or an 'in home' care provider.
"While Costerfield House has been specially designed for people living with dementia, the design works for people with a range of conditions who require care and support."
According to the alliance, there were more than 400,000 Australians living with dementia and more than 1.5 million people in Australia were involved in the care of someone with dementia.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.