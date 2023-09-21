Bendigo Advertiser
Sandhurst star Heather Oliver thrilled for another BFNL netball grand final opportunity against Gisborne

By Kieran Iles
Updated September 21 2023 - 5:09pm, first published 5:08pm
Two-time league medallist Heather Oliver has enjoyed being back on court for Sandhurst in 2023 and is backing her teammates to again rise to the occasion on Saturday as the Dragons chase five straight A-grade flags. Picture by Darren Howe
Two-time league medallist Heather Oliver has enjoyed being back on court for Sandhurst in 2023 and is backing her teammates to again rise to the occasion on Saturday as the Dragons chase five straight A-grade flags. Picture by Darren Howe

IT'S anyone's guess - well, except maybe for her coach Tamara Gilchrist - where Sandhurst's Heather Oliver will end up on the court in Saturday's grand final against Gisborne.

