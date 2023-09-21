IT'S anyone's guess - well, except maybe for her coach Tamara Gilchrist - where Sandhurst's Heather Oliver will end up on the court in Saturday's grand final against Gisborne.
But be it in defence, the midcourt or attack, the Bulldogs can expect to encounter the same tough competitor and class performer they have for over a decade now.
Oliver - a dual Betty Thompson Medal winner in 2015 and 2017 - will be looking to cap a brilliant return to netball in 2023 by being part of a history-making fifth straight A-grade premiership for the club.
She has played in two of the Dragons' four straight premierships - in 2017 and 2019 - but missed the 2018 and 2022 wins due to pregnancy.
This season has been her first full one since 2019 after the 2021 one ended prematurely due to COVID.
Given the length of time between full seasons, Oliver, who was best on court in the last grand final she played in back in 2019, admitted it had been a tough road back to netball.
But the hard yards have definitely reaped their reward.
"It's been really hard coming back, but I've loved it ... just being back on the court with the girls," Oliver said.
"It's just a great vibe and a great atmosphere around the club.
"I did a lot of work during my pregnancies and after my pregnancies, just trying to get my fitness back.
READ MORE:
"I felt I worked really hard to get back into the team. I'm very, very excited for the weekend."
With all but one of Sandhurst's starting seven this Saturday having played in multiple A-grade premierships, including three players - centre Meg Williams, defender Imogen Sexton and goal shooter Rebecca Smith, who have played in all four - Oliver felt her return to the line-up after a year off in 2022 had been fairly seamless.
"The feel around the team and the feel on the court - nothing had changed," she said.
"We haven't really changed a player or anything like that.
"It's been a really fun year."
Perfectly encapsulating the Dragons' selfless and team-first mentality, Oliver has - without fuss - found herself playing multiple positions on the court this season, all of them with precision and purpose.
But it's in defence, in partnership with young Dragons Imogen Sexton, Ruby Turner and Sophie Shoebridge, and the new kid on the block, Charlotte Sexton, that she has felt most at home.
"Tam says I need you here and I'm like, okay," she said.
"The last couple of years I was shooting when Kelsey (Meade) was out with her pregnancies.
"But I love being in the defensive end. The girls are just awesome.
"When I first started out, Ruby was only under-17s, so to see her develop and turn into the player she is ... Immi (Sexton) is in the same boat.
"And Sophie was just that curly-haired girl that just used to annoy everyone at training and now she is a big part of our team.
"We've got that beauty that all four of us can swap between the three defensive positions and then have Char coming off the bench as an option. It's a really nice position to be in."
There is nothing but total respect for their grand final rivals from Oliver, who has been involved in many close tussles over the years against Gisborne.
Easily the closest in her time in maroon and blue, she missed.
That was in the 2018 grand final when the Bulldogs engineered a remarkable comeback to force the game into extra time, after the Dragons had led by nine goals at three quarter time.
While Sandhurst ultimately steadied and won, Oliver is not alone in viewing it as symbolic of the spirit Gisborne plays with each and every week and what the Dragons will again have to counter on Saturday.
"I feel we do match up quite well. They are very strong and physical and very fast," she said.
"Even if you are up by a few goals, you know they will just keep coming and coming at you.
"The last time we played in a grand final against Gisborne. it went into overtime, so we know it's going to be a really tough contest.
"Hopefully, we can avoid something like that on Saturday and come away with it."
