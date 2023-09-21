Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Employment provider WDEA Works rebrands as Are-able

September 21 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WDEA Works Bendigo staff, soon to be Are-able, take part in the recent R U OK? Day. Picture by Jenny Denton.
WDEA Works Bendigo staff, soon to be Are-able, take part in the recent R U OK? Day. Picture by Jenny Denton.

WDEA Works is changing its name to Are-able.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.