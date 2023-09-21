WDEA Works is changing its name to Are-able.
Since 1989, the non-for-profit organisation has supported clients with disabilities in entering the workforce.
Starting with just three employees, the organisation initially operated from Warrnambool before soon extending to Colac, Portland, and Hamilton.
As demand for its services grew, WDEA extended its operations and services throughout Victoria, including Bendigo, to create opportunities across diverse communities.
Three decades later, the organisation is driving positive change in Victoria, South Australia and Queensland.
As part of a strategic plan to deepen its positive impact and reach more communities, WDEA Works will rebrand as Are-able from Monday, October 9, 2023.
Chief executive officer Tom Scarborough said Are-able would continue to provide a diverse range of services for the unique needs of individuals, businesses and communities.
"Are-able is built on the strong foundation established by WDEA Works," he said.
"This transformation supports the organisation's strive towards a brighter future, driven by an unwavering commitment to do more for people in more communities."
Rather than just a re-branding, Mr Scarborough said the transformation was a catalyst for change to help people reach their full potential.
"The organisation is dedicated to breaking barriers, challenging stereotypes, and creating an environment where every individual's abilities are recognised, valued and nurtured," he said.
"This rebranding marks a pivotal chapter in our organisation's journey. It reflects how we are doing more to deliver greater impact, create opportunities for inclusiveness and drive positive change in communities across Australia.
"Together we are building communities that say yes, we are able."
