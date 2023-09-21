The standouts in this year's Golden Square-Sandhurst clashes

AS they prepare to face off for a fourth time this year for the ultimate prize in Saturday's BFNL grand final, no player has dominated Golden Square v Sandhurst clashes in 2023 more than Dragons' ruckman Hamish Hosking.
Looking back on their previous three encounters this season - two wins to Golden Square and one to Sandhurst - Hosking has produced three mammoth performances for the Dragons.
Across the three meetings Hosking has racked up 446 Premier Data ranking points at an average of 149 per game.
An imposing presence out on the field, Hosking has tallied 134 hit-outs and 38 clearances across the three games against the Bulldogs.
Not surprisingly given Hosking's dominance in the ruck the Dragons have won the clearances in all three games against Golden Square for an overall advantage of +30 (142-112).
Hosking was the top-ranked player in their second semi-final encounter a fortnight ago with 180 ranking points - a game in which he had 53 hit-outs and a staggering 19 clearances - but it was the Bulldogs who came out on top by 14 points.
Hosking heads into the grand final coming off four-consecutive games of at least 50 hit-outs, having had 58 in last week's preliminary final win over Strathfieldsaye, 53 in the second semi-final loss to Golden Square, 59 v Eaglehawk (round 18) and 53 v Castlemaine (round 17).
It's a mighty task awaiting Golden Square ruckman Matt Compston, who in comparison to Hosking's average of 149 ranking points against the Bulldogs this year averages 73 against the Dragons.
Compston - who is ranked No.14 for Golden Square-Sandhurst games - has had 84 hit-outs and 17 clearances in his three outings against the Dragons in 2023.
Hosking's 446 ranking points in Sandhurst-Golden Square games is more than 100 ahead of the next best player, pacy Bulldogs' midfielder Ricky Monti.
One of the young guns of the BFNL, Monti has accumulated 333 ranking points in his three games against the Dragons.
Monti relished the September stage in the second semi-final with a stellar game of 27 possessions, seven tackles and nine clearances while also kicking a goal to play a leading role in propelling the Bulldogs directly into the grand final.
Only Hosking had more than Monti's 155 ranking points in the second semi-final.
Monti's 333 points v Sandhurst just eclipse the 332 points Sandhurst's Sam Conforti has racked up in his three games against Golden Square.
What an addition Conforti has been to the Dragons since finishing up with Essendon in the VFL and committing full-time to Sandhurst mid-season.
An absolute jet capable of tearing games apart through the midfield or inside 50, Conforti has had 61 disposals, 15 tackles, 13 clearances and kicked six goals in three games against the Bulldogs.
Then come a pair of two of the best defenders in the competition who both have a wealth of experience behind them in Golden Square's Jon Coe (327 points) and Sandhurst co-coach Bryce Curnow (326 points).
Coe has taken 25 marks in his three games against the Dragons, while Curnow as the defensive general of the Dragons has averaged 25 touches against the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs will be breathing a sigh of relief that they don't have to contend with Sandhurst's Collingwood VFL-listed gun Lachlan Tardrew in the grand final.
Tardrew starred in the Dragons' two home and away games against the Bulldogs, amassing 71 touches, 25 clearances and 318 ranking points, but he hasn't been eligible to be part of Sandhurst's finals campaign due to playing too many VFL games with the Magpies.
Despite only playing in two of the three Golden Square v Sandhurst games, Tardrew's 318 ranking points are the sixth most, while his average of 159 per game surpasses Hosking's 149.
The remainder of the top 10 are filled out by a quartet of Golden Square players in skipper Jack Geary (313), who is aiming to become a six-time Bulldogs' premiership player, Jack Hickman (296), Jake Thrum (287) and Tom Toma (284).
Meanwhile, Golden Square's Joel Brett has been clearly the most damaging forward in Bulldogs-Dragons games this year.
Brett has kicked 11 goals against the Dragons, including six when the Bulldogs inflicted the first loss of the season on Sandhurst in round 12.
The Dragons' Conforti (six) and Cobi Maxted (six) are the only other players to have kicked more than five goals across the trio of Sandhurst-Golden Square games.
Round 3 at QEO:
Sandhurst 3.7 6.8 10.13 13.16 (94)
Golden Square 3.2 5.6 7.8 8.11 (59)
GOALS: Sandhurst: M. Thornton 4, H. Hosking, L. Tardrew 2, A. Collins, L. Wright, J. Coghlan, C. Maxted, C. Connick 1. Golden Square: J. Brett 3, R. Hartley 2, Z. Murley, H. Morcom, J. Stewart 1.
BEST: Sandhurst: L. Tardrew, H. Hosking, C. Smith, D. Mills, J. Coghlan, Z. Pallpratt. Golden Square: Z. Murley, J. Hickman, J. Coe, L. Barrett, L. Duguid, B. James.
MICHELSEN MEDAL VOTES: 3 - L. Tardrew (Sand); 2 - H. Hosking (Sand); 1 - Z. Pallpratt (Sand).
Round 12 at Wade Street:
Golden Square 2.1 7.3 11.7 14.12 (96)
Sandhurst 6.1 8.1 11.6 11.6 (72)
GOALS: Golden Square: J. Brett 6, H. Morcom, J. Stewart, L. Barrett 2, T. Toma, J. Hickman 1. Sandhurst: S. Conforti 4, L. Wright, J. McLean 2, J. Wharton, L. Coghlan, C. Maxted 1.
BEST: Golden Square: M. Compston, J. Coe, T. Toma, J. Geary, J. Brett, R. Monti. Sandhurst: S. Conforti, B. Curnow, L. Tardrew, J. Coghlan, H. Hosking, L. Hood.
MICHELSEN MEDAL VOTES: 3 - J. Brett (GS); 2 - S. Conforti (Sand); 1 - J. Coe (GS).
Second semi-final at QEO:
Golden Square 2.2 5.4 8.10 13.10 (88)
Sandhurst 3.0 6.4 6.6 11.8 (74)
GOALS: Golden Square: J. Brett, B. Vaz, T. Strauch 2, H. Morcom, J. Stewart, T. Toma, R. Monti, L. Barrett, J. Threlfall, Z. Murley 1. Sandhurst: C. Maxted 4, S. Conforti, A. Collins 2, A. Wharton, M. Wilkinson, B. Curnow 1.
BEST: Golden Square: J.Coe, J.Burke, R.Monti, R.Hartley, T.Toma, J.Hickman. Sandhurst: H.Hosking, Z.Pallpratt, I.Ruff, N.Walsh, S.Conforti, A.Wharton.
HOW THEY MATCH UP:
RECORDS:
Golden Square - 18-2
Sandhurst - 17-2-1
AVERAGE FOR:
Golden Square - 121
Sandhurst - 97
AVERAGE AGAINST:
Golden Square - 53
Sandhurst - 47
QUARTERS WON:
Golden Square - 60 of 80
Sandhurst - 62 of 80
FIRST QUARTERS:
Golden Square
Won: 15 Diff: +381
Sandhurst
Won: 15 Diff: +296
SECOND QUARTERS:
Golden Square
Won: 14 Diff: +335
Sandhurst
Won: 16 Diff: +239
THIRD QUARTERS:
Golden Square
Won: 16 Diff: +290
Sandhurst
Won: 13 Diff: +176
FOURTH QUARTERS:
Golden Square
Won: 15 Diff: +357
Sandhurst
Won: 18 Diff: +296
PREMIER DATA PER
GAME AVERAGES
DISPOSALS:
Golden Square - 380
Sandhurst - 365
KICKS:
Golden Square - 239
Sandhurst - 214
HANDBALLS:
Golden Square - 141
Sandhurst - 151
CONTESTED
POSSESSIONS:
Golden Square - 144
Sandhurst - 155
INSIDE 50s:
Golden Square - 59
Sandhurst - 57
CLEARANCES:
Golden Square - 42
Sandhurst - 47
MARKS:
Golden Square - 110
Sandhurst - 88
TACKLES:
Golden Square - 58
Sandhurst - 55
HIT-OUTS:
Golden Square - 44
Sandhurst - 51
TURNOVERS:
Golden Square - 66
Sandhurst - 70
FREES FOR:
Golden Square - 18
Sandhurst - 20
FREES AGAINST:
Golden Square - 22
Sandhurst - 26
