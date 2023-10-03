Award-winning seniors shine bright

Victoria Seniors Online outlines how to get involved in the community and make friends as a retiree Advertising Feature

Many groups value diversity and making connections with like-minded "third agers". Picture Shutterstock.

Whether you're looking to give back to your community or enjoy the company of people also in their "third age", there are many ways retirees can kill the two proverbial birds with one stone in Victoria.

More than 1.5 million Victorians volunteer their time, skills and experience, and in one way or another make a huge contribution to their local communities.

Volunteering allows you to connect with others and improve social ties, experience new challenges, raise awareness and support important issues, interact with different cultures, develop professional networks and gain new skills.

Regional Victorian senior Peter Morton, 81, said the question was almost "what wasn't there to do in your older years?"



He has joined groups including U3A, Probus, church, choirs, and has volunteered for various community organisations.

"The common thread through all these activities is, of course, my need to maintain a healthy level of social contact," Mr Morton said.

Victoria Seniors Online has curated a one-stop-shop with information on ways to make social connections and volunteer, and the following are examples.

Victoria Seniors Online is a one-stop-shop on how to get involved in your community. Picture Shutterstock.

Life Activities Clubs

Life Activities Clubs (LACs) support people in managing their life transitions through educational, social, physical and recreational activities. With hundreds of activities, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

As a not-for-profit community organisation, LAC is recognised by government and the community as a valuable contributor to the well-being of the mature sector of the community.



They say if you're in the second half of life, you're approaching your peak. It's a great time to meet new people, develop your hidden talents and stretch your body and mind.

Go to the Club Directory at the Life Activities website for a list of Clubs and contact telephone numbers.



Probus

Probus is about friendship and fun in retirement. Probus provides people with the opportunity to meet with fellow retirees on a regular basis, listen to interesting speakers and come together for activities, all in the company of new friends.

There are over 1700 Probus Clubs with more than 125,000 members all over Australia and New Zealand. You can join a mixed Probus Club or Clubs for ladies or men, the choice is yours.

Membership is open to any member of the community who is retired or semi-retired.



U3A

U3As provides low-cost learning to older people to encourage them to stay active and engaged, Australia-wide and around the world.



The U3A is an incorporated non-profit voluntary community organisation, with volunteering an important part of their makeup.

With their creation in France 40 years ago, U3A stands for University of the Third Age. The Third Age refers to the age of active retirement. It follows the Second Age of employment and the First Age of parental responsibility.

Courses range from physical fitness, to desk-based classes, language studies, art and craft classes and more.



Neighbourhood Houses

Neighbourhood Houses provide a place for people together to come together to learn in, and contribute to their local community through social, educational, recreational and support activities, using a unique community development approach.



They are small not-for-profit organisations which respond to the needs and aspirations of the communities they are located in.

There are over 400 neighbourhood houses in Victoria, which means there's bound to be one near you.

Common activities include gentle exercise classes such as tai chi or yoga, arts and crafts classes, sewing and knitting clubs, cooking classes, community lunches, social groups, garden clubs or walking groups, assistance with technology, English classes, welfare support such as food banks and government services.



To find a house near you search the Neighbourhood House Victoria website via www.nhvic.org.au/searchdirectory

Men's Sheds

The Men's Shed movement has now become one of the most powerful tools in addressing health and wellbeing and helping men to once again become valued and productive members of our community.



There are over a thousand Australia wide, and more than 325 in Victoria.

They are a place that men can put their skills to use for the benefit of their community, develop mentor programs for school aged children, assist refugees to integrate into their new community, provide a place for participants to have a chat, learn new skills and give back to the community.



Community Visitors Scheme



The Community Visitors Scheme is funded by the Australian government and plays a vital role in providing companionship for older people living in Aged Care homes or living in their own homes.



The aim is to build connections and reduce isolation through mutually enjoyable social activities. You could sit and chat about current affairs, walk to the local café, read or listen to a book together, enjoy a TV show or participate in a hobby, game or other activity.



Lions Clubs

Lions Clubs assist with fundraising for special causes in their local communities and help with development and building of local parks, community venues and sporting centres.



If you have a passion for a project then you can ask your Lions Club to support it.



Rotary Clubs

Australian Rotary Clubs are part of an international network of business, professional and community leaders who strive to make the world a better place through practical efforts.



From working on community projects, to engaging with youth and working with local schools and police to create opportunities for young people in their communities, Rotary clubs strive to find new ways to make a positive difference in local and international communities.

