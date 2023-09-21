Kids on holiday? Bored out of their minds? Here's some stuff to do

You may love your kids, but sometimes over the school holidays you find yourself counting the days until school starts back up.
To take the pressure off, here are some activities around Bendigo to get you through, and more importantly, keep your kids entertained until school returns.
Firstly, get out to see the region's famous tulips, and get the kids involved with a BendiGnome Hunt.
There are 12 BendiGnomes scattered throughout Bendigo's parks and gardens, waiting to be discovered - so while you enjoy the flowers your kids can go hunting.
While you're in town, head to Hargreaves Mall for more holidays fun.
The City of Greater Bendigo has compiled a long list of fun for everyone including those older children young at heart.
A school band will also take to the stage in a pop-up concert on September 22, while the Bendigo LEGO User Group will give patrons a taste of what they have to offer in their LEGO mosaic build.
Want to get out of town? Families can expect to reel in a big catch these school holidays, with more than 35,000 catchable rainbow trout stocked into lakes across Victoria.
Four lakes around the Bendigo region will be stocked with trout, to encourage kids to get out there and wet a line.
Crusoe Reservoir (Kangaroo Flat) will receive 450 trout, Kennington Reservoir (Strathdale) 500, Neangar Lake (Eaglehawk) 300 and Forest Lake (Kangaroo Flat) 200, so the next couple of weeks are the time to get the rods out.
Raising a mini Picasso? Bendigo Art Gallery is geared up to host groups of little artists with its Open Range Art workshops.
Gallery educators will guide the way to create masterpieces with sequins, coloured paper, wash tape and more. The workshops are suitable for children aged four and over. Children under 10 require supervision.
The free sessions run on Wednesday, September 27 and Thursday, September 28 in half hour blocks from 11am to 1pm. Bookings are required.
To secure a spot, visit the link here.
There's so much to keep the kids busy these school holidays - get out and see what our region has to offer.
