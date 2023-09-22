Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

BCG Field Day targets crop survival in extreme weather

September 22 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BCG's Louisa Ferrier helps secondary school students from Pyramid Hill with their Treasure Hunt questions at the BCG Main Field Day. Picture supplied.
BCG's Louisa Ferrier helps secondary school students from Pyramid Hill with their Treasure Hunt questions at the BCG Main Field Day. Picture supplied.

Ensuring crops survive in extreme weather events was a key aspect of the Birchip Cropping Group (BCG) Main Field Day on September 13.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.