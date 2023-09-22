Ensuring crops survive in extreme weather events was a key aspect of the Birchip Cropping Group (BCG) Main Field Day on September 13.
About 500 Farmers, agronomists, researchers and secondary students from as far away as Bendigo took the opportunity to discuss the latest local agronomic research on the day with more than 30 trials for people to inspect.
Held at Kinnabulla in the Buloke Shire, the event featured more than 20 presenters shared their expertise with the crowd.
In their presentation 'Frost and Heat Risk in 2023', the CSIRO's Kenton Porker and ThinkAgri's Kate Burke encouraged farmers to be prepared for the upcoming warmer weather by knowing the critical stress periods of their respective crops.
They urged growers to inspect crops after a frost or heat stress event to manage expectations of the upcoming harvest.
Disease management generated considerable discussion while BCG's Yolanda Plowman shared the objectives of a Farming Systems Trial which will run until 2026.
She said the research would go beyond short-term productivity and consider profitability and sustainability over the longer term.
It includes new farm systems that are uncommon in the southern Mallee.
Discussions also took place about heat and barley varieties, the results of a herbicide efficacy trial and oaten hay considerations.
The crowd was bolstered by 130 secondary students from the North Central Local Learning and Employment Network region including Birchip, Donald, Wycheproof, Pyramid Hill, Tyrrell College and from as far as Bendigo.
They took part in a careers panel, a tour of the main site and a Treasure Hunt designed to encourage student interaction and exploration.
BCG chair John Ferrier was pleased with the day and the condition of the research site.
"We had some great trials on show with excellent messages for everyone in attendance," he said.
BCG would like to thank the site hosts, the Lehmann family, the presenters who shared their expertise and the funding bodies for supporting the research, including the BCG managed North West Broadacre node of the Victoria Drought Resilience Adoption and Innovation Hub.
For information, visit www.bcg.org.au
