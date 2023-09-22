A lawyer, legal officers and police faced verbal attacks from an elderly unrepresented man during a hearing on firearms charges at Bendigo Magistrate's Court.
The man, who pleaded not guilty on Wednesday, September 20 to possessing two unregistered shotguns and failing to keep them secure, showed little respect for court processes, frequently speaking out of turn and being told by the magistrate to be quiet.
As well as making wild declarations and allegations, the man continually questioned police motives and the competence of the court.
Despite not having a current firearms licence, he insisted he had one at home that had been issued - without a date expiry limit - by a sergeant at Eaglehawk in 1971.
When offered the chance to question a police officer who had given evidence, the accused asked: "Do you as a member of the Victorian police care if you get the right conviction as long as you get a conviction?"
At another point he asked if Magistrate Sharon McRae was referring to "the legitimate police or the criminal police".
He advised the court: "You don't need an expensive building to do your business. Go to the Bendigo Creek, under one of the bridges!"
According to the prosecution, a search of the accused's Jackass Flat property had been started when his former wife - as part of a family violence report on July 19, 2021 - told police she believed at least one gun was kept in a disused railway carriage there.
A police search of the property had found two shotguns hidden in a locked carriage.
These were stored in a sock inside a pair of pants stashed in a PVC pipe located behind a filing cabinet in the carriage, the keys to which were found in the man's ute.
A Winchester .22 long rifle and a Rossi .22 rifle that had been shortened were both working, the court heard, although the Rossi rifle had to be hand-loaded and could only fire intermittently.
When he was interviewed by police, the accused - who admitted to having four non-functioning firearms on his property which police didn't find - denied owning the guns they did find, and he continued the denial in court.
"I have no knowledge of these two lovely things the people found," he said.
"They are not mine and never have been ... What more can I say?"
"I'm not a deceitful boy or a sly boy," he said.
When prosecutor Fiona Martin again put to him that the shotguns were his, the accused seemed to threaten her, saying, "Beware, Ma'am, because my tummy has had enough! The way you put the question to me you are wrong and 100 per cent misinformed."
Nevertheless, he was unwilling to see the shotguns destroyed, arguing his brother or nephews should be allowed to apply to keep them.
A friend who addressed the court on his behalf claimed police had also taken away two rusty rifle barrels that the man wanted back.
The accused had been collecting guns his whole life as a hobby, his friend said, although the information wasn't given at the appropriate point in proceedings to be admitted as evidence.
The friend also questioned the legality of the search, arguing police had no search warrant and had gone past a "no trespass" sign, and the fact that fingerprints hadn't been taken from the PVC pipe the guns were found in.
An allegation the friend made that the weapons had been planted by police was raised inappropriately, the magistrate said, and she didn't consider it.
The court was satisfied that under family violence legislation, the police did have the power to enter and search the man's premises, Magistrate McRae said, and she told him that under the Firearms Act, guns found on a property or in a vehicle a person is in charge of are taken to be in their possession, with the legal burden falling on the property owner to disprove that is the case.
Given that police had been unable to open the railway carriage without a key, even with the use of steel bars, the magistrate was not satisfied the shotguns had been stored in an insecure manner and dismissed the charge relating to their storage.
In sentencing the man, Magistrate McRae and Ms Martin agreed a former conviction, from 1986, was too old to warrant taking it into account.
Despite this working in his favour, the man began to rant about the offence in question, saying he and three others had been fined $160 by police.
"Did that money go to hire some girls and buy some drinks for the bludgers who charged us?" he demanded of the court.
He was fined $1500 without conviction.
The Rossi shotgun, deemed an illegal firearm, was forfeited in order to be destroyed.
