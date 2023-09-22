Bendigo Advertiser
Eaglehawk punk venue Trash Cult nominated for Music Victoria Award

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
September 23 2023 - 5:30am
Co-owners of Trash Cult Mick Derrick and Lorelle Hickson. Picture by Darren Howe
Known as the "purveyors of unpopular culture", Trash Cult might be the best small venue you've never heard of.

