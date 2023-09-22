Known as the "purveyors of unpopular culture", Trash Cult might be the best small venue you've never heard of.
What started as an independent record store has expanded into an intimate, high energy and beloved space for bands playing anything from punk and metal to experimental and Avant Garde music.
The cult status of the Eaglehawk venue, which has attracted people from all over Victoria and regularly hosts international bands, is thanks to the passion of its owners Lorelle Hickson and Mick Derrick.
MORE NEWS:
"It is pretty niche," Mr Derrick said. "It's probably trying to offer something that perhaps isn't happening around in other places.
"We've just been really lucky with bands and other people helping us out."
Ms Hickson said nine times out of 10, bands approached the owners to play at Trash Cult.
"We get emails from the United States for people wanting to come and play here," Mr Derrick said.
"I don't know how these people find out about these things, maybe it's just random or they've Googled it."
Ms Hickson said when they asked bands how they found out about Trash Cult, "it's been a referral from someone else that's played, which is really lovely".
The owners said Trash Cult was a "passion project" of theirs amid working full time jobs and hosting gigs on the weekends.
"We try and give ourselves a break because we can't just work all the time, but we get a lot of bands asking to play shows and we can't knock them back," Mr Derrick said.
"We've got about five or six US bands between now and January, and we've got three Japanese bands in that same time. We can't knock them back."
OTHER NEWS:
Ms Hickson said it was "too exciting" for bands to want to play in Central Victoria.
"It's amazing to have that opportunity to present that," she said.
"Because it's such a small venue, the bands love it because they get to interact with the crowds and the patrons love it because they get to hang out with the band.
"It's definitely got a really good intimate vibe here for sure."
The venue has hosted Australian rockers Bad Dreems, as well as The Unknowns, the band which sparked viral punk outfit The Chats.
Mr Derrick said one of his favourite acts was American stand-up comedian and singer Neil Hamburger.
Being the "purveyors of popular culture" meant the pair were constantly taking risks with what bands they play, and if they would sell tickets.
But Ms Hickson said their regular customers could rely on them to put on a good show.
"We have a lot of repeat customers that come in and I think they've given us a bit of trust as far as what we curate musically for them," she said.
"I don't think we've ever had a bad show," Mr Derrick said.
Trash Cult has been nominated for a Music Victoria Award for best regional venue under 50 gigs.
Several other central Victoria venues are up for awards, including The Bridge in Castlemaine.
To vote, visit musicvictoria.awardsplatform.com.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.