Bendigo GP clinic closures and cuts to services felt by public

By Alex Gretgrix
Updated September 26 2023 - 6:49am, first published 4:00am
Health officials have warned that the sector in the Bendigo region is in "real crisis". Picture by Shutterstock
Five GP clinics have closed in Bendigo in the last year and five have opened in their place - but services have been hard hit as doctors cut hours and the cost of running services spike.

