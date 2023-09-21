Pioneers duo Reid and O'Rourke selected in team of the year

Bendigo Pioneers stars Harley Reid and Bryde O'Rourke have earnt selection in the Coates Talent League team of the years.
Reid was selected at rover while O'Rourke was placed on the bench.
The pair are the only Pioneers to be selected in the boys' and girls' sides.
Expected number-one draft pick Reid has been a man of many colours this year, plying his trade for the Pioneers, Vic Country, the AFL academy, Essendon's VFL side and local club Tongala.
Reid battled injury numerous times throughout the year, including having an extended layoff during the middle of the season due to a concussion he sustained in the AFL Academy's match against Carlton's VFL team.
In the CTL, Reid only played five home and away season games for the Pioneers.
In his first three matches, Reid played predominantly midfield, averaging 22.3 disposals and 1.66 goals.
When he returned later in the year, he nailed six goals in one and a half games playing deep forward before returning to the guts in an elimination final with Geelong Falcons, where he racked up 27 touches.
For O'Rourke, it concludes a fantastic year for the utility who represented Vic Country in their National Championships campaign and an Under-23 All-Stars side against the AFL academy.
The Strathfieldsaye product played 11 Coates Talent League matches, averaging 15.3 disposals, 3.3 marks, 3.18 inside 50s and 0.8 goals per game.
