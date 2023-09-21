Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Pioneers duo Reid and O'Rourke selected in team of the year

NS
By Nathan Spicer
September 21 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harley Reid has been selected in the midfield of the Coates Talent League team of the year. Picture by Darren Howe
Harley Reid has been selected in the midfield of the Coates Talent League team of the year. Picture by Darren Howe

Bendigo Pioneers stars Harley Reid and Bryde O'Rourke have earnt selection in the Coates Talent League team of the years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.