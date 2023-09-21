THE sight of Tiana Newman leading the charge through the midcourt for Gisborne has long put fear into the Bulldogs' BFNL netball rivals for more than a dozen years.
But after playing only a half dozen games last season before announcing she was pregnant with her and partner, Gisborne football legend Luke Saunders' first child, not even the dual Betty Thompson Medal winner knew if she'd ever play netball again.
Ten months after the birth of son Seve, Newman is readying to line up in a grand final for her beloved Bulldogs against reigning premiers Sandhurst.
It comes at the end of a rollercoaster season that started with a few B-grade appearances and a few more in A-reserve before finally re-establishing herself back in the A-grade line-up about mid-season.
The road back has - at times - severely tested the 33-year-old - physically and mentally.
"It's hard physically getting back, but it's awesome mentally," a frank Newman said.
"Once you start back, you have to have really low expectations, I think mine were probably a bit too hard at the start and I probably got a bit down thinking I'm so far off where I once was.
"When you think about what your body goes through having a baby, it's just good to get back at all.
"But when you see others back playing after having babies, like (Sandhurst's) Heather Oliver, who I greatly respect, it's pretty inspiring.
"You think if they can do it, we can do it.
"It's been amazing for my mental health to come back as I probably struggled a bit at the start after birth, but netball has definitely helped me.
"It's also hard physically. It's hard to find time to get fit with a baby, that's for sure.
"Life's certainly different. You can't hang around with the girls and celebrate after a win, you have to go off and feed the little Seve man.
"It's pretty special having him there and Luke is amazing. He brings him every week with us and looks after him while I play.
"His support is amazing."
Newman, who lost her mum eight years ago to suicide, credits netball and especially the Gisborne Football Netball Club and Saunders for saving her from a 'different and darker' path.
"Netball is not just a game, it's about getting out there every week and chatting to people," she said.
"It's special. I feel really lucky to have sport. I really don't know what people do without sport."
Coming from a self-professed 'low fitness base' early in the season, Newman is stoked to have not only regained her spot in the A-grade team, but to have a shot at premiership glory.
Even for someone who has spent as many years in one of the state's toughest and premier netball competitions and enjoyed plenty of personal and team success, the excitement of reaching a grand final never gets old.
Newman is just as chuffed to be lining up against the Dragons on Saturday as she was when she played in Gisborne's 2013 premiership win - the club's lone A-grade flag to date - and in the 2018 thriller, won in extra time by Sandhurst.
"It's amazing. I left Saturday's game (against Castlemaine) thinking this is surreal because it's been so long since we have been in one. Grand finals are just so hard to come by," she said.
"We have had a pretty good side the last 10 years, but it's just never been enough.
"I'm so pumped for Saturday."
The 2009 and 2013 Betty Thompson medallist is the lone playing survivor from both the 2013 grand final win and the 2018 loss in this Saturday's team.
A teammate in those games, Tarryn Rymer is now the Bulldogs' non-playing A-grade and A-reserve coach, but will line-up as a player in the B-grade final.
The great friends were previously teammates in their junior days for local Gisborne club Saints, after Newman started with rival club Possums.
"We've played together since under-13s, so she is been a huge part of my netball career," she said.
"It's a good journey when you look back and reflect on things and how you get to places.
"I have to credit a lot of that to (Tarryn's mum) Noelene Rymer. She is like a second mum to me.
"I hope we win this for her really; she's the heart and soul of this club."
Newman said it was increasingly difficult to compare Gisborne teams from throughout the last decade, but added the influx of talent over the past two seasons, led by co-captains Claudia Mawson and Kirby Elliott, Super Netball defender Zoe Davies, Charlee Kemp and young goal shooter Tori Skrijel (a 17-and-under premiership player last season) had gelled brilliantly.
To the point, it can be often overlooked that the Bulldogs were this year without one of the absolute stars of the BFNL competition from the last decade, Maddy Stewart, also a dual league Betty Thompson medallist, and who was overseas during the season.
"Maddy will go down in history as one of the best players in the league, but I think this year we've strengthened all ends," Newman said.
"Previously, we probably had one or two stars, but this year I feel like everyone has really stepped up.
"It's helped with the influx of Zoe, who is amazing, and Claudia has just had a ripper season too.
"Sometimes if you are watching the game, you might not realise just how much work Claudia is doing, but when you are out there, she is getting every second ball.
"She's a superstar. I hope she goes places because she is amazing and such a beautiful teammate.
"We are lucky to have her and Zoe at Gisborne and Charlee and Kirby have really stepped up this year too."
For so long their nemesis, the Bulldogs won't face any bigger challenge than Sandhurst.
The Dragons have this season looked as formidable and potent as at any stage of their four straight premiership reign, having emerged through the home and away season undefeated and having conquered the Bulldogs by six goals in their lone finals appearance.
Newman said you couldn't help but admire what the Dragons have achieved, not only in recent times, but throughout their richly-successful history.
"In the early days, we weren't too confident in finals and we went out in straight sets quite a bit," she said.
"It's just a process of building and years of experience help.
"That's why Sandhurst has been so good.
"I don't think their team has changed much apart from a couple of midcourters here and there, like Brooke Bolton and the Dalrymple-Monro girls, but now they have Shae Clifford, who is just as good.
"It's pretty special what they have done over there.
"They will be hard to beat, but we are looking forward to the challenge.
"For us, it will come down to getting a good start.
"I don't know if Sandhurst have played from behind much in recent times, so it would be interesting to see how they cope with that sort of pressure."
Newman still has mixed emotions from her last grand final appearance, when the Bulldogs, under then coach Kim Bailey, came from nine goals down at three quarter time to force the game into extra time in 2018.
The Dragons eventually steadied to win 53-47 in a scoreline that in no way did justice to the drama that unfolded late in the game.
Newman said she was still haunted to a degree by the loss, but in a peculiar way, was still pinching herself at having been involved in one of the absolute greatest BFNL grand finals of all time.
"It never leaves you. The wins are amazing, but the hurt stays with you forever," she said.
"We were probably the favourite that year, to be honest. But that's the thing with finals, you never know what's going to happen.
"And Sandhurst are obviously the standout side, they are top of the echelon - a powerhouse.
"It will be up to us to try and stop them.
"Hopefully, this is our year."
