For Bendigo's Frank Chambers, his 40-year service with Legacy is best described with one word - payback.
Mr Chambers was just 13 when his father - a World War I veteran - died in 1960 leaving behind a widow, three daughters and a young son.
It was Legacy who stepped in from the outset to help the family through the tough times and Mr Chambers has never forgotten it.
"I remember the principal of the Kennington Primary School telling me one day I would either join the school committee or Legacy," Mr Chambers said.
"I chose Legacy."
The charity has been looking after war widows and veterans' families for 100 years and Mr Chambers is proud to have been a part of it.
"I knew what good work they did and for me it's payback," he said, referring to how the organisation had helped his own family.
At one stage in his service with Legacy, the former ambulance officer was responsible for the welfare of 20 war widows, checking in with them and answering calls for help at all hours.
He spent time on the Legacy pensions committee, processing pensions for war widows and veterans.
"One war widow just passed away recently," Mr Chambers said.
"She would have been 101 in October. She was a lovely lady. She was one of the last surviving WRANS (Women's Royal Australian Naval Service) and a lot of the top brass attended her funeral."
Mr Chambers is clearly happy to have done his bit for Legacy, given what he calls his own "limited military career".
He was called up for national service in February 1968 and posted to the 9th Battalion RAR (Royal Australian Regiment) at Woodside, South Australia.
"I knew I was going to Vietnam because they were the next to go," he said.
He shipped out in November 1968 and his tour of duty in the Vietnam War lasted 12 months and 10 days.
He served in a rifle company and spent most of his time "outside the wire".
"It had it's moments," he said of his time in Vietnam.
"One of the positive things that did come out of it was the relationships you made. I'm still pretty close mates (with people I served with)."
Mr Chambers' long involvement with Legacy will see him carry the Legacy Centenary Torch through Bendigo on September 21.
Celebrating the 100th anniversary of Legacy, the torch began its global relay on the battlefields of Pozières, France in April and is visiting all Legacy clubs in Australia before ending its trip in Melbourne.
The Bendigo tour will begin at the Botanic Gardens' Arch of Triumph at 10am and travel 8.8km before culminating at Legacy House with the lighting of the cauldron.
The 21 torch bearers include Legacy beneficiaries, Legatees and Defence Personnel.
