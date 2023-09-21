A new flag is flying at the Bendigo Library gardens, a symbol of unification and progress for deaf people around the world.
The raising of the flag on Monday, September 18 marked the start of the International Week of Deaf People, a week about sharing pride and love for deaf culture, language and history.
Bendigo Deaf Hub member Hilary Callaghan said the week was about spreading awareness among mainstream communities and advocating for rights to access and equality.
Ms Callaghan said barriers faced by members of the deaf, hard of hearing and CODA communities included access to communication and information, isolation, mental health and a lack of interpreters.
Throughout the week, a video has been playing at the big screen at Hargreaves Mall every hour between 6am and 6pm featuring local Bendigo and regional Victorian deaf, hard of hearing, Deafblind and CODAs.
Ms Callaghan said the video showed the importance of everyone knowing even basic Australian sign language.
"We are hoping that the video highlights the experience that deaf people tend to have, especially those who live regionally," she said.
"We hope that it has an impact and that it inspires our audience to want to be part of the change in making our world more inclusive.
"It's not just about providing access, it's about actually being accessible. It's about the benefits of knowing an Australian language even if it's just the basics and what lead on effect that has."
Ms Callaghan said it was "a surreal feeling being able to have a flag that would be recognised for deaf by deaf all over the world raised in Bendigo for all to see".
"This flag serves as a unifying symbol and encompasses various aspects such as sign language, Deaf Pride, Child of Deaf Adults, Deafblind and more," Ms Callaghan said. "It is not just a Deaf Flag, it is more."
She said the turquoise background of the flag was recognised as the colour associated with the deaf community, yellow represented the influence and promotion of signing, and the dark blue is reminiscent of the UN's colour palette.
The hand depicted on the flag captured the fluidity and grace of sign language, Ms Callaghan said.
Saturday, September 23 would be International Day of Sign Languages, with the Rosalind Park conservatory to be lit in blue lights from 5.30pm to honour the day.
To view Bendigo Deaf Hub's video visit youtube.com/watch?v=UXQRPYbxCUg.
