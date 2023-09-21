Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Bendigo Deaf Hub marks International Week of Deaf People with new flag, video

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
September 22 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Deaf Hub Bendigo chief executive Elise Stewart at the Bendigo Deaf Hub's Deaf Flag raising on Monday. Picture supplied
Deaf Hub Bendigo chief executive Elise Stewart at the Bendigo Deaf Hub's Deaf Flag raising on Monday. Picture supplied

A new flag is flying at the Bendigo Library gardens, a symbol of unification and progress for deaf people around the world.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathon Magrath

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.