A state government hiring spree for extra planners to deal with a growing backlog of house builds could leave more planning applications in limbo, Greater Bendigo's council has warned.
Premier Daniel Andrews has revealed plans to hire 90 new planners to help clear 1400 multi-unit housing applications "gathering dust" for more than six months on Victorian council planning officers' desks.
Bendigo's council has warned poaching those 90 planners could deepen an already acute shortage of the high-skilled workers.
That would trigger "additional challenges for them and delays for applicants in regional Victoria", acting council strategy and growth director Andrew Cooney said.
He encouraged the government to work with the sector and deal with the worker shortages.
It is unclear how many Bendigo applications might be among the statewide backlog.
The state government has not supplied that data and the council says that it actively works on getting applications through the process in what can be complex processes.
The government would hire 90 new planners for the Department of Transport - which is charged with town planning - under a wide-ranging reform package.
A "dedicated team" would work with developers, councils and other agencies on resolving delays, Mr Andrews said.
"This is not about blame, it's not about having a go at anybody. That's just an unacceptable backlog," he said.
Mr Andrews wanted to stop so many disputes ending up in front of planning umpire the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal.
The government hopes 800,000 homes would rise in 10 years under his new package of reforms.
It is too early for a breakdown showing where those houses would be built but the government is eyeing 152,000 in rural and regional areas over the coming decade.
The package includes a "grand bargain" with the property industry to approve some projects within four months if they agree to set aside at least 10 per cent affordable housing, Mr Andrews said.
"More housing supply means cheaper housing prices. Admiring the problem is not leadership. We've got to get on and get houses built," he said.
