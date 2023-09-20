MOUNT Pleasant has again convincingly demonstrated the strength of its junior netball ranks by seizing an exciting HDFNL premiership double.
The Blues struck early last Saturday at Huntly by landing the 17-and-under premiership in a thriller against Colbinabbin.
They later sealed a memorable day by making it back-to-back 15-and-under premiership wins with a six-goal victory over Huntly.
A stirring two-goal 17-and-under grand final win completed a whirlwind last five weeks for the young and talented Blues under coach Teagan Byrne.
The Blues needed to defeat Lockington-Bamawm United in round 18 just to scrape into the finals, doing so by just three goals.
They went on to defeat Huntly 53-23 in the elimination final and Heathcote 30-29 in the first semi-final, before again overcoming LBU by six goals in the preliminary final.
The Blues led at every change in the season decider, but had to play several minutes in the final term with just six players after one was sent off.
"The girls have played their hearts out all finals," coach Byrne said.
"Every game has been a real battle, but we have proved to everyone we were the team to beat.
"The last few weeks of the season we just went back to basics ... keeping our heads, relying on our game and keeping things simple, not trying to outsmart anyone.
"We had to do what we did best.
"Every girl got set a task (on grand final day) and over the last few weeks just to go out and do the absolute best that they could and give it their 100 per cent best in their position.
"They really nailed it and kept their heads and kept calm."
The win was the Blues' first over the Grasshoppers during the season, with their two previous losses by one goal and 10 goals.
New to the club this season, tall goal attack Georgie Butler was the umpires' choice as best on court ahead of Colbinabbin's Megan Pearce and fellow Grasshopper and league best and fairest Grace McIntyre.
Byrne rated reliable goal shooter Claire Dunstan as potentially the closest competition to Butler as the best on court medal winner from the Blues.
"Those two teamed up beautifully together and were unstoppable," she said.
"But all the girls played amazingly.
"Unfortunately, one of our centre players got sent off the court and we had to fight out the last few minutes with only six players on the court.
"That was hard, but the girls just kept calm and kept possession of the ball to hang on and get the win."
One of the most pleasing aspects of the season for Byrne was the number of players to step up from the 17-and-unders this season to play some senior netball.
A premiership made amends for the disappointment of a grand final loss last year against LBU.
Further underlining the Blues' reputation as a junior powerhouse, their 15-and-under flag win capped an undefeated season.
They won 42-36.
Coach Carly Hickson said she could not have been prouder of her squad's season.
"We've gone back-to-back, but it's pretty much a totally different team," she said.
"There were only two girls (Lucy Wilkinson and Tarli Nihill) who played in the one last year, so we recruited hard.
"Three of them, Lucy Wilkinson, Ruby Loverso and Juliet Hogan, were all pivotal members of the 17s team as well.
"I'm super proud of all the girls; it's exciting to see what it means for our future at Mounts."
Hickson said a key to the Blues' preparation and strength was her and Byrne running the 17-and-under and 15-and-under squads as one during the season.
"We train together and have supported each other and here we are winning two flags," she said.
"The two teams are pretty evenly matched; they play against each other each week and push each other.
"Only two of these girls were top-aged, so hopefully we can keep them together."
Juliet Hogan, who played centre and goal defence, was best on court, with wing defence Hannah Guo also a standout.
Lockington-Bamawm United made the most of its lone opportunity on grand final day by claiming the 13-and-under premiership.
The Cats, powered by best on court medallist Taya Tamblyn in goal attack and centre Keeley Major, led from start to finish, eventually taking the honours 39-22 over Leitchville-Gunbower.
They led 20-12 at half time.
The Cats, who were coached by the club's A-grade coach Jessie Hardess, certainly had their issues with the Bombers, who went into the season as minor premiers, losing to them twice, including by four goals early in the season.
The two teams' paths did not cross at all during finals before last Saturday, with the Cats, who were minor premiers, going straight through to the premiership decider with a second semi-final win over Heathcote.
"The last time we played Leitchy, we went down by one goal, but I've been firing the girls up for two weeks about getting on and doing their job and they did it," Hardess said.
"They worked beautifully and moved the ball down the court like they'd been doing it for years.
"The margin was probably a bit more than we expected, but you take it when you can.
"They managed to match up really well against us all season and we knew we'd get a tough match.
"It was a great game and a great effort for a couple of small communities."
The Cats headed into the season in the fortunate position of having enough 13-and-under players for three teams, including two development teams.
"It's a really good sign for the club and hopefully it pays off down the track," Hardess said.
Sadie Jones was the best player for Leitchville-Gunbower.
13-and-under: Lockington-Bamawm United
Best on court: Taya Tamblyn (LBU).
15-and-under: Mount Pleasant 42 defeated Huntly 26.
Best on court: Juliet Hogan (Mount Pleasant).
17-and-under: Mount Pleasant 51 defeated Colbinabbin 49.
Best on court: Georgie Butler (Mount Pleasant).
