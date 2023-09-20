WHILE Saturday's HDFNL grand final loss brought some sadness for Colbinabbin, the Grasshoppers' coach Jen McIntyre could easily console herself in the knowledge the future is bright for her team.
In fact, she would almost be licking her lips with anticipation if she is able to keep her 2023 playing group together.
The Grasshoppers gave it everything they had before eventually being worn down by a more experienced and physically stronger White Hills in the second half, after leading by one-goal at the main break.
While they eventually went down by 11 goals, the predominantly young Grasshoppers had already achieved so much this season.
After finishing the home and away season in third place, they were able to advance to the premiership decider following a stirring preliminary final win over minor premiers Elmore.
It was one of only two losses inflicted on the Bloods all season.
McIntyre could not have been prouder of her girls' grand final effort and season overall.
READ MORE:
"They (White Hills) are a quality team, so there's no shame going down to them," she said.
"They are a nice team too - very humble. We really enjoy playing them.
"I hope we can keep this group together; that will be the challenge, I guess.
"The travel does wear you down a bit; there are five girls who come from Melbourne."
Only star centre Olivia McEvoy (32) and wing attack Ashleigh Zera from Saturday's team were 24-years-old or above.
As was the case in the previous two clashes between the clubs in round 18 and a week later in the qualifying final, it was only one poor quarter that hurt the Grasshoppers.
McIntyre praised her players for not throwing in the towel in a 13-13 final quarter when they could have so easily fallen away.
"It was disappointing, but we gave it a good crack," she said.
"They could easily have dropped their heads and fallen right away.
"I did tell the girls that we are a lot better than what we showed in the third quarter.
"To their credit, we did draw that last quarter, so I was proud the girls kept fighting the game out."
McIntyre nominated McEvoy as the Grasshoppers' best on Saturday.
McIntyre said retaining the gun midcourter as a player next season was an obvious priority given her valuable leadership and influence on the young group and her obvious high-calibre play.
Her performance capped a brilliant season in which she won her third league medal.
Held one day after the grand final, McEvoy won the A-grade club best and fairest count ahead of goal attack Ella Kerlin.
Defender Tanzin Myers won the players' award.
League medallist Grace McIntyre, who played the final quarter of the A-grade grand final, and Emily Percy, who sat on the bench, won the 17-and-under and A-reserve best and fairest awards.
I hope we can keep this group together; that will be the challenge, I guess- Colbinabbin coach Jen McIntyre
The Grasshoppers will soon have plenty more talented young players filtering through to their senior ranks, after their 17-and-under team was also a grand finalist, beaten only narrowly by Mount Pleasant.
McIntyre said it was a bit disappointing to come up empty-handed in both grand finals.
"Again, they had their chances. They started a bit slow and then started coming," she said.
"Mounts ended up having six (players) on the court in the last quarter and I think that threw us a bit.
"But the 17s didn't win a game last year, so that's a big turnaround."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.