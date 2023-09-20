Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

SNIPPETS: Holland stars for Victoria in Test Series victory

Updated September 20 2023 - 10:02am, first published 10:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Bendigo's Brad Holland was the Victorian men's player of the series against Western Australia. Picture by Luke West
South Bendigo's Brad Holland was the Victorian men's player of the series against Western Australia. Picture by Luke West

SOUTH Bendigo's Brad Holland has earned the men's player of the series for the Victorian lawn bowls team in its win over Western Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.