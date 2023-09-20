SNIPPETS: Holland stars for Victoria in Test Series victory

SOUTH Bendigo's Brad Holland has earned the men's player of the series for the Victorian lawn bowls team in its win over Western Australia.
The Victorian men defeated Western Australia 4-1 n their Test Series played at Sorrento last weekend.
It had been more than a decade since Holland last represented the state team.
Victoria won the first four matches 59-53, 63-42, 58-54 and 63-53 before losing the fifth game 51-52.
Meanwhile, the Victorian women's team had four losses and a draw in its five games against Western Australia.
The women's team featured the Moama duo of Olivia Cartwright and Cass Millerick.
The Bendigo Basketball Association is holding a Golf Day at the Belvoir Park Golf Club on Sunday, October 8, to support an upcoming tour of America later this year.
The BBA has 29 junior players and four coaches headed to America for the 19-day tour that departs on December 26.
The tour will provide the basketballers the chance to experience the facilities and standards of the NCAA College system and the NBA and will include the opportunity to spend time with former Bendigo players Dyson Daniels at the New Orleans Pelicans and Ben Hunt at the Dallas Mavericks.
Registrations for the golf day are via email to borchard4@hotmail.com. Entry is $50 per person with four players per team.
The North West Lightning was beaten by PEGS in last Sunday's Mens Vic League 1 hockey grand final.
Played at the State Hockey Centre in Melbourne, the Lightning, coached by Chris Mitchell, suffered a 7-6 defeat in the decider.
Zach Lahn (2), Boyd Flynn, Matthew Cornwall, Jarrod Lougoon and Xavier McBain all scored goals for the Lightning in the grand final.
