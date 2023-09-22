Fast forward five years. What's changed at Sandhurst and Gisborne?

A LOT can happen in five years - and in some cases, a lot doesn't.
Just ask Gisborne and Sandhurst.
In the five years since the Bulldogs and Dragons last clashed in a BFNL A-grade netball grand final in 2018, one team has undergone an almost total makeover, while the other has remained remarkably and proudly settled.
The Dragons will be minus only two players from their starting grand final line-up from 2018 when this year's premiership is decided at the QEO on Saturday.
They are Carly Van Den Heuvel, who started the match at goal keeper and centre Brooke Bolton.
Van Den Heuvel is now playing with rival club Kangaroo Flat and has been since 2021, including in last year's grand final against her former club.
Bolton can be seen these days carving up midcourts in the Heathcote District league, where she is joint playing coach of Heathcote, and won a pair of league best and fairests in 2021 and 2022.
Of the three players listed on the bench that day, two are still with Sandhurst.
One of them, Ruby Turner, will be a starter in defence against the Bulldogs on Saturday, while the other, Kelsey Ralph, will be a key player in the A-reserve grand final against Gisborne, after winning the Holborn Medal as league best and fairest this season.
Also playing this Saturday, Heather Oliver was co-coach in 2018, but did not play due to pregnancy, while Shae Clifford was playing juniors at Castlemaine.
Emma Tindill is the only player from the Dragons' line-up still not at the club and is currently in Melbourne.
For Gisborne, dual Betty Thompson medallist Tiana Newman will be the only starting player from 2018 still in the line-up on Saturday.
Tarryn Rymer, who played wing attack, will coach the Bulldogs into A-grade and A-reserve grand final battle on Saturday, while Rylee Connell will be part of the bench and also play in A-reserve.
Newman and Rymer were also members of the Bulldogs' only BFNL A-grade triumph in 2013.
From 2018, dual Betty Thompson medallist Maddy Stewart spent 2023 overseas, while Ella Bertachinni and Keara Fitzgerald are now in Queensland and defender Melinda Luke in Western Australia.
The starting goal shooter Clare Vearing played this year with Outer East FNL club Narre Warren, while Rachel Mackenzie, who replaced her late in the game, has also moved on.
A member of the Bulldogs' bench in 2018, Claire Anderson, is no longer playing.
The new breed includes co-captains Claudia Mawson and Kirby Elliott, defender Zoe Davies (who was playing with Eaglehawk in 2018), Emerson Lakey, Tori Skrijel, Charlee Kemp, Tazma Morris.
As for their coach from that day, Kim Bailey led Sunbury Lions to a Ballarat league elimination final appearance against Lake Wendouree.
Sadly, like the Bulldogs in 2018, Bailey's Lions lost this year's final in extra time.
Sandhurst: Carly Van Den Heuvel (GK), Imogen Sexton (GD), Sophie Shoebridge (WD), Brooke Bolton (C), Meg Williams (WA), Kelsey Meade (GA), Rebecca Smith (GS), Emma Tindill, Ruby Turner, Kelsey Ralph.
Coaches: Tamara Gilchrist and Heather Oliver.
Gisborne: Keara Fitzgerald (GK), Maddy Stewart (GD), Melinda Luke (WD), Tiana Newman (C), Tarryn Rymer (WA), Ella Bertachinni (GA), Clare Vearing (GS), Rachel Mackenzie, Claire Anderson, Rylee Connell.
Coach: Kim Bailey.
