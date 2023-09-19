BENDIGO galloper Hay Cliffy has broken a near 12-month win drought, scoring a thrilling 1200m victory at Swan Hill on Tuesday.
The Arthur Pace-trained eight-year-old gelding won for the fifth time in 29 starts and was piloted to victory by Swan Hill jockey Harry Coffey.
It was a special win for the Group 1-winning 27-year-old rider with the race being named in honour of his father, Swan Hill trainer Austy Coffey.
The victory formed part of a unique double for Harry Coffey.
He also steered home the winner of the previous race, North Channel, in a race dedicated to himself - the Harry Coffey Jockey of the Year 22-23 Handicap.
It was an outstanding ride by Coffey.
Hay Cliffy ($8.70) was well-perched midfield on the rails during the run, before peeling off down the straight to charge to the line and catch his rivals in a nick of time in a bunched finish.
Coffey indicated he had been keen to ride Hay Cliffy after watching him win a 1000m trial at Bendigo earlier in the month.
"I saw this horse trial at Bendigo the other day and I'm quite friendly with the Pace family and I said, 'when you run him first up, I wouldn't mind riding him', and he's produced the goods," he said.
"The race did suit ... there was good tempo and we were just back on the fence doing no work and he let rip.
"Usually he can only do that at Bendigo, but Swan Hill is probably a pretty similar layout to Bendigo.
"It was great to get a winner for the (Pace) family and great to win dad's race."
The win was Hay Cliffy's first since October last year at Manangatang.
One of only a few horses in work for Pace at the moment, two of his five career wins have been at Swan Hill, with his victory on Tuesday taking his career earnings past the $110,000 mark.
The gelding previously broke his maiden at Swan Hill at his second race start in November of 2019.
