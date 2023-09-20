Two of Bendigo East Swimming Club's most talented swimmers performed strongly against Australia's best in the pool last week.
Teenagers Charlie Whitsed and Henry Allan went head-to-head with Olympic-standard swimmers at the Australian Short Course Championships in Sydney.
Whitsed, 19, qualified for the final of the 50m breaststroke where he finished 10th. Olympian Mathew Wilson was second in the race.
Whitsed also competed in the 200m breaststroke and the 100m breaststroke where he was ranked in the top-30 swimmers in the country.
Allan, 15, qualified for three races and swum two.
A sprained ankle hampered his carnival, but he managed to make the finals in both events.
He was ninth in the 100m backstroke and eighth in the 200m backstroke.
"These are impressive swims for Henry and Charlie after many hours spent training in the pool,'' Bendigo East coach John Jordan said.
"Our national squad swimmers spend over 15 hours in the pool each week to achieve these results.
"We are now preparing for the long course season, during summer, and hope to see more national squad swimmers achieving their best in the Australian competition next April."
