36-year-old Jamie Lawler wanted for contravening court order

By Jenny Denton
Updated September 20 2023 - 10:37am, first published September 19 2023 - 8:00pm
Jamie Lawler, who is known to frequent Bendigo, is wanted for failing to comply with a court order.
Police are appealing for public help to find Jamie Lawler, who is wanted for contravening a court order.

