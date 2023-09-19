Police are appealing for public help to find Jamie Lawler, who is wanted for contravening a court order.
The 36-year-old, who is known to frequent the Bendigo area, is described as approximately 175cm tall with a thin build.
Investigators had released an image of Lawler in the hope someone may have information on his current whereabouts, police said.
Anyone with information about him is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report to www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
