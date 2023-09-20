The Bendigo Baseball Association honoured four league greats with life membership.
Haydn Lock, Pam Dawkins, Mark Stewart and Russell Edwards earned the BBA's highest honour after extensive service to the game.
Dawkins has completed multiple roles in decades of service to the BBA.
She's had five different stints as league secretary, developed women's baseball in Bendigo as a player, coach and administrator and coached and managed junior representative teams.
Dawkins established a series of international games between the Australian women's team and teams from Japan that were played in Bendigo.
Dawkins was also a key player in developing the Bendigo Umpires Association and she became an umpire in her own right.
Dawkins scored for Bendigo representative teams and in some seasons scored for three or more local teams when they struggled to find volunteers.
Lock was one of the best players in the BBA through the 1960s and 1970s.
He played most of his club career with Red Sox as a pitcher or short stop.
He played in two premierships and was a regular member of representative teams, including the Australian under-18 team in 1964.
Lock played in four VPBL championship-winning teams for Bendigo and in 1972 was selected in the carnival all-star team to play against Victoria at the QEO.
The same season he won his second-straight BBA league MVP to cement his status as one of the BBA's greatest players.
Stewart dominated the BBA in six seasons with Strath Dodgers between 1998 and 2003.
In 1999 he led the club to its first A-grade premiership in 28 years and he won the club's batting award three times.
Stewart's all-round ability was his greatest strength. He won the BBA best and fairest once, the John Newman Pitching Award twice and the Golden Glove for fielding once.
He represented Bendigo three times and in 2003 he was named in the Australian Provincial Team. As a result, he toured Europe with the squad in 2005.
Edwards was one of the greatest hitters to play in the BBA.
He was a three-time premiership player with Falcons in 1969, 1973 and 1992.
He represented Bendigo's senior team eight times and was named an All-Star twice.
Recruited by Essendon baseball Club in 1976, Edwards was the club's MVP in 1978 and in 1979 was selected as the designated hitter for the Victorian state team.
He was runner-up in the Claxton Shield batting average and earned selection for an Australian squad against a touring Japanese team.
For what he achieved at a local and state level, Edwards is undoubtedly one of the BBA's best products.
Meanwhile, the Bendigo Baseball Association also presented its league awards for the 2023 season.
In division one, Dodgers star Aaron Petri and Falcons all-rounder Bailey Waterman shared the MVP award, while Bendigo East's Jedd Miller took home three awards.
BBA season 2023 awards:
Division one
MVP - Aaron Petri (Dodgers), Bailey Waterman (Falcons) 18 votes; Jedd Miller (Bendigo East) 16 votes; Darryl Muns (Falcons), Anthony Sheriff (Bendigo East 2) 10 votes.
Golden glove - Catcher: Kaileb Anglin (Bendigo East). First base: Jonathon Van der Hagen (Falcons). Second base: Brett Ritchie (Dodgers). Third base: Michael Peters (Falcons). Short stop: David Ranten (Bendigo East). Left field: Rod Baulch (Dodgers). Centre field: Nick Whatley (Dodgers). right field: Cameron Brain (Bendigo East).
John Newman Pitching Award - Aaron Petri (Dodgers) 3.55 ERA.
Umpires award - Jedd Miller (Bendigo East).
Coaches award - Jedd Miller (Bendigo East).
Batting award - Jedd Miller (Bendigo East) average of 0.643.
Division two
MVP - Danny Haymes (Malmsbury) 10 votes; Jess Hando (Dodgers Tigers) 9 votes; Marc Brownlee (Scots) 8 votes.
Umpires award - Chris Hayden (Scots).
Coaches award - Sam Longford (Dodgers Tigers).
Batting award - Sam Longford (Dodgers Tigers) average of 0.605.
Fielding award - Ryan Kinkade (Malmsbury).
Division three
MVP - Nathan Larson (Falcons White) 20 votes; Simon Bogli (Malmsbury) 12 votes; Colin Pithie (Dodgers Tigers) 11 votes.
Umpires award - Daisy Pithie (Dodgers Hornets).
Coaches award - Talia McDonald (Bendigo East).
Batting award - Nathan Larson (Falcons) average of 0.714.
Fielding award - Colin Pithie (Dodgers Devils).
