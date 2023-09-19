Bendigo Advertiser
Labor MPs urge Bendigo electorate to vote yes at Voice referendum

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated September 20 2023 - 6:22am, first published September 19 2023 - 7:00pm
Minister for Multicultural Affairs Andrew Giles addresses Voice to Parliament supporters at Rosalind Park. Picture by Jonathon Magrath
Member for Bendigo Lisa Chesters has reiterated her support for the Voice to Parliament, with less than four weeks to go until Australians vote in the October 14 referendum.

