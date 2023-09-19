Member for Bendigo Lisa Chesters has reiterated her support for the Voice to Parliament, with less than four weeks to go until Australians vote in the October 14 referendum.
Ms Chesters was joined by members of Bendigo's multicultural communities and Minister for Multicultural Affairs Andrew Giles for a push for the Bendigo electorate to vote yes.
"This is the first show of support that we have had since the date's been named," Ms Chesters said. "It's so wonderful to have parliament behind us and it literally is now over to the community."
While 61 per cent of ACM subscribers said they intend to vote "no", Mr Giles said "the polls are the polls".
"What I'm concerned about is engaging with as many people as possible, explaining to them just what's at stake, the possibilities of being a bigger nation and the possibility of making real change, of recognising that for too long First Nations people have been falling behind on too many indicators," he said.
"Most obviously, the fact that a First Nations Australian is likely to die eight years before a non-indigenous Australian.
"The fact that a young Aboriginal man is more likely to go to jail than university, you've got to recognise think all of us that doing things the same way isn't satisfactory."
Mr Giles said the argument the Voice to Parliament lacked detail "falls away once you talk about exactly what's at stake".
"What we're really doing is twofold; it's about recognition and it's about listening," he said.
"These arguments around more detail are really more evidence that Peter Dutton in particular, [is] doing everything he can to distract from what this is about.
"[He is] always playing politics, not looking at the fundamental question before us, which is recognising that there's been a long process that First Nations people have been engaged in, a generous offer has emerged from that, and it really is a simple proposition that's before us."
Senator for Victoria Sarah Henderson was contacted for comment.
