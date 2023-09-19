Bendigo Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia

Changing of the guard for Strathfieldsaye as Wilson departs

By Adam Bourke
Updated September 19 2023 - 4:03pm, first published 4:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Senior coach Darryl Wilson departs Strathfieldsaye with three senior premierships to his name.
Senior coach Darryl Wilson departs Strathfieldsaye with three senior premierships to his name.

Saturday marked the end of an era of sorts for the Strathfieldsaye Storm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.