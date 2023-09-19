Saturday marked the end of an era of sorts for the Strathfieldsaye Storm.
The eight-point loss to Sandhurst in the BFNL preliminary final was the final game in charge for triple premiership coach Darryl Wilson, while speculation is high that star forward Lachlan Sharp might have played his final game for the club.
Four-time premiership player Sharp kicked three goals in the preliminary final to finish with 98 goals for the season.
Wilson said emotions did run high on Saturday night as he contemplated his time with a club that kicked-off in 2009 and has already won four premierships in total.
"It's not about me, it's about the club, because coaches come and go,'' Wilson said.
"I'm pretty proud of what we've achieved as a group.
"It's a collective effort - the coaching staff, committee, sponsors, supporters and all the players.
"If someone had said to you 15 years ago that this is what Strathfieldsaye would achieve - you'd take that every day of the week.
"There's clubs in the league that haven't played finals in the time we've been in the league.
"I know there's plenty of people out there that love to knock Strathfieldsaye, but if you can't respect or admire what we've done in 15 years in the league then you don't know football."
READ MORE: New kids on the block spark Sandhurst
Wilson said whoever took over the role of Strathfieldsaye senior coach will have a group capable of challenging for premierships for years to come.
"Yes, it's an end for me, but there's no doom and gloom for the club,'' Wilson said.
"There's some very talented kids coming through and a lot of the group that played in the preliminary final are aged 23-and-under.
"Like the young players at other clubs, that group missed the best part of two years of footy during COVID at an important time of their development.
"They're only going to get better, which is exciting for us and the players in that age group at other clubs in the league.
"(Of this year's team) Shannon Geary and Lachy Sharp are over 30 and the rest of the team is 25-and-under."
As for Wilson's coaching future, he could be back in charge of a club as early as next year.
"We'll see what happens in the next few weeks,'' Wilson said.
"I am warming to the idea of coaching again next year."
Meanwhile, the schedule for Saturday's BFNL grand final day has been released.
Football - 9.15am, under-18s: Golden Square v Gisborne.
11.50am, reserves: Eaglehawk v Sandhurst.
2.20pm, seniors: Golden Square v Sandhurst.
Netball - 9am, 17-and-under: Sandhurst v Gisborne.
10.30am, B-Reserve: Sandhurst v Kangaroo Flat.
Noon, B-Grade: Gisborne v Sandhurst.
1.30pm, A-Reserve: Sandhurst v Gisborne.
3pm, A-Grade: Sandhurst v Gisborne.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.