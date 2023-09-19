Bendigo Advertiser
Guildford, Castlemaine communities mourning death of Ron Barassi

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
September 20 2023 - 4:00am
Ron Barassi's bust at Guildford has been decorated with tributes, including Melbourne Demons apparel and flowers. Picture by Jonathon Magrath
Ron Barassi's life and legacy will never be forgotten by the Mount Alexander Shire community.

Journalist

Local News

