Ron Barassi's life and legacy will never be forgotten by the Mount Alexander Shire community.
Born in Castlemaine and raised in Guildford, the Australian Rules sporting icon has had his bust at John Powell Reserve decked out in Melbourne Demons apparel, with several flowers adorning the statue.
A note attached to one bouquet read "Thank you, Ron".
Shire mayor Cr Rosie Annear said Barassi would be remembered as a friendly and humble man who made an incredible contribution to sport.
"Ron Barassi was an Australian sporting icon, with a long list of achievements in his premiership-winning career," she said.
"Many locals will know of the fondness that Mr Barassi had for our region."
Barassi attended Guildford Primary School and Castlemaine Tech, now known as Castlemaine Secondary College.
Barassi's father was also born in Castlemaine and well known in the area, playing for Castlemaine Football Club in the 1930s.
The family, of Swiss origin, migrated to Victoria during the gold rush period of the 1850s and 1860s.
"In 2016, Mr Barassi returned to Guildford to be presented with a bronze bust of himself at the John Powell Reserve," said Mayor Annear.
"Mr Barassi had long and lasting connections in our community, and on behalf of Council, I'd like to extend my heartfelt condolences to everyone who is mourning his loss at this time."
Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed a state funeral would be held for Barassi, and the AFL Comission was considering renaming the premiership cup in honour of the legend.
