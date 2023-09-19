Four Bendigo teenagers have been charged after a dramatic police chase across Melbourne in the early hours of Monday morning which allegedly saw a stolen Mercedes reached speeds of up to 170km/h.
Moorabbin Crime Investigation Unit detectives have charged three Bendigo boys and a girl, aged 16 and 17, as well as a 17-year-old boy from Fawkner with the theft of a car from a house in the affluent suburb of Brighton.
Police said they were initially called to the suburb at around 12.20am after an aggravated burglary was reported in Moule Avenue.
The residents of the house allegedly disturbed an intruder, who fled, before they discovered that a 2015 Mercedes Tourer had been stolen.
Police tracked the Mercedes to Yarraville, where it was dumped in Yarraville Gardens.
Five people were allegedly seen running from the car then jumping fences into back yards and various properties.
The 17-year-old from Fawkner was due to appear before a children's court on Monday, while the Bendigo teens were bailed to appear in court at a later date.
Police said investigations were ongoing.
