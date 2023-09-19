Bendigo Advertiser
Four Bendigo teens to face court over Mercedes

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated September 19 2023 - 3:59pm, first published 1:45pm
Victoria Police officer by a police car. File photo
Four Bendigo teenagers have been charged after a dramatic police chase across Melbourne in the early hours of Monday morning which allegedly saw a stolen Mercedes reached speeds of up to 170km/h.

