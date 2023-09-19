Bendigo City's first season in the elite NPL1 under-18 division concluded in fine style at the weekend.
Bendigo City upstaged eighth-placed Glen Eira 2-1 to end the year with three wins, including two victories in the final two rounds.
"It's pleasing for the boys to finish on such a high note,'' Bendigo City coach Greg Thomas said.
"They've worked so hard all year and to get back-to-back wins was great for the boys and they deserved it."
Playing against the biggest under-18 clubs in the state, Bendigo City finished 12th with three wins, four draws and 15 losses.
Thomas said wins over South Melbourne and Glen Eira in the final two rounds showed just how far the Bendigo group has come in the past 12 months.
"It's the first time in the club's history that we made division one and who knows when the next time will be that we get a team in division one,'' Thomas said.
"Four of the players - Hamish Walker, Sam Pitson, Jarrod Dunstone and Eli Harvey - it was their last game of junior football with the club.
"We spoke before the game about it being the last time that this group plays together and that we wanted to go out on a good note.
"To get the win away from home in tough conditions was a credit to the boys."
READ MORE: BASL junior grand final day wrap
Thomas said Bendigo controlled the majority of the game against Glen Eira.
A Jack Nuttall cut-back pass from the left found Pitson in space and he fired into the back of the net.
Walker capped a sensational season by curling home a free kick from outside of the box into the top corner.
The City striker finished second in the league's Golden Boot with 16 goals for the season.
"Sam (Pitson) and Hamish (Walker) compliment each other really well. Most defences find it hard to hold them out,'' Thomas said.
"They've both had fantastic years and that's why some of the big clubs in Melbourne are speaking about them.
"We'd love to have them play seniors for Bendigo, but if something comes up for them (with a bigger club) then we'll do everything we can to support them."
While Pitson and Walker caused havoc up front, Bendigo's backline defended stoutly and earned high praise from the coach.
"I thought our back four were brilliant,'' Thomas said.
"We defended really well on a difficult pitch. We gave them nothing and we could have won by four or five goals.
"We had close to our full squad on Sunday and it showed how good this team can be when we have everyone available."
Meanwhile, the season concluded for Bendigo City's junior teams.
The under-14s lost 1-0 to Murray United, while the under-15s had a 4-4 draw with Heidelberg United and the under-16s lost 3-2 to Murray United.
