Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Jack Bouwmeester in hot form with Utah Utes in college football

By Adam Bourke
September 19 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Bouwmeester has helped Utah to a 3-0 start to the season. Picture by Utah Athletics
Jack Bouwmeester has helped Utah to a 3-0 start to the season. Picture by Utah Athletics

Bendigo's Jack Bouwmeester has made a brilliant start to the college football season in the United States.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.