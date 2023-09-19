Bendigo's Jack Bouwmeester has made a brilliant start to the college football season in the United States.
Playing as the punter for the Utah Utes in the prestigious Pac-12 conference, Bouwmeester has been named the conference Special Teams Player of the Week twice in the opening three rounds.
He earned the award after a standout performance to open the season against Florida and repeated the dose at the weekend in the Utes win over Weber State.
He averaged 43 metres per punt against Weber State, including a game-high of 55 metres.
More importantly, his placement was superb, with one of his punts pinning Weber State on the six-yard line.
Bouwmeester, a former Sandhurst and Bendigo Pioneers footballer, is in his second season with Utah.
He helped the Utes qualify for the Rose Bowl last year where they lost to Penn State.
Through three games this season the Utes are undefeated and they've risen to number 11 in the college football national rankings.
Bouwmeester's early season form has him ranked the number one punter in the Pac-12 and fourth across the entire country.
Utah's next game is against UCLA on Sunday morning (AEST).
