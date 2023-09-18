Sandhurst almost cost themselves a shot at their first flag since 2016 due to poor conversion but eventually prevailed 11.15 (81) to 11.7 (73) against Strathfieldsaye in the BFNL preliminary final.
It was a game played in spurts where momentum fluctuated.
After an even first quarter, the Dragons gained the ascendancy in the second but failed to truly capitalise on the scoreboard kicking 4.7 (31).
The Storm turned it around following the main change, playing some scintillating footy to take a three-goal buffer into the final stanza.
With the wind at their back, Ashley Connick's charges rallied and showed why they might be potential champions in waiting with a brilliant last quarter that saw them triumph by eight points.
As would be the case for most of the afternoon, barring the third term, the Dragons were superior around stoppage while the Storm controlled the footy with ball in hand.
The Dragons won contested possession (56-42) and clearances (13-11).
They needed to because they were getting peppered by the Storm, conceding 18-7 inside 50s.
While the Dragons were superior at the contest, Storm accumulated 41-25 uncontested disposals and 22-13 uncontested marks.
Their pressure was also strong, winning the tackle count 21-14.
Where it fell down, however, was going inside 50, with Darryl Wilson's men only managing a single mark inside forward 50 while the Dragons managed three from less than half the entries.
In a theme that would prove to be crucial as the game wore on, the Dragons managed 7-2 intercept marks.
With ruckman Timothy Hosking missing the clash due to concussion, the Storm could ill-afford to lose backup Caleb Ernst (hamstring), but that's precisely what occurred.
This allowed Dragons big man Hamish Hosking to gain ascendancy, and while it would take until the last quarter for his dominance to be translated to the scoreboard, he was the premier player in the first term with seven disposals, 18 hit-outs and seven clearances.
Sam Conforti (nine disposals) and Jake McLean (seven disposals) had their best quarters for the day, while Cooper Jones was excellent for the Storm, accumulating nine possessions, two clearances and three inside 50s.
He was well supported by Moorhead, who had eight touches and three clearances.
The Dragons should have put the Storm away in the second stanza but failed to capitalise on their territory dominance (20-9 inside 50s).
At least Matthew Thornton had his radar on nailing two goals straight.
While the conversion was poor, the Dragons set up their defensive wall to perfection as the Storm were faced with numerous repeat entries.
They recorded an incredible 13-1 intercept marks, with co-coach Bryce Curnow taking four of those.
The Dragons were once again better around stoppage, winning contested possessions (48-39) and clearances (13-7).
Luke Webb had five rebound 50s and 11 disposals, while Hunter Lawrence also stood tall amidst the struggle, having ten possessions.
The Dragons had an even spread in the second term, but it was experienced duo Lee Coghlan (eight disposals) and Nicholas Stagg (seven disposals) who found the footy.
Jack McLean had eight more to take his tally to 17 disposals by half-time, but he did dissapear following the main break, only recording three more for the match.
One of the best quarters of footy by any side in 2023.
The Storm ran rampant in all facets and looked as good as they had all season.
They dominated both contested possession (43-33) and uncontested possession (55-26).
After being well beaten from clearance in the first half, the Storm midfield found their grove gathering 14-9.
Youngster Jed Brereton, pushed into unfamiliar territory in the ruck due to injuries, gave it his all, amassing seven disposals, four clearances and six hit outs to even up the ruck battle (which wouldn't last).
Unlike the Dragons in the second quarter, they took advantage of their territory (15-8 inside 50s), nailing five goals to none, with skipper and Ron Best Medalist Lachlan Sharp kicking two of them.
Moorhead was immense in the third, accumulating 11 disposals, two clearances and six inside 50s and was ably supported by Lawrence with nine touches.
With their season on the line and after their midfield was embarrassed in the third quarter, the Dragons turned the tide in the final term.
Hosking and Noah Walsh, who had been moved into the guts in the second half, led the charge.
Walsh gathered seven disposals - six of which were contested - three clearances, two inside 50s and a goal.
As a team, the Dragons dominated contested possession (49-29), clearances (15-9), inside 50s (17-9), ground ball gets (16-9) and hit outs 16-4.
Next-generation star Archer Day-Wicks showed why he is a big-moment player with a superb final term.
The Bendigo Pioneer only had five possessions, but they all counted.
He twice took crucial intercept marks and nailed an outstanding check-side goal from deep in the scoreboard pocket.
But it was experienced campaigner Andrew Collins who was the best player on the ground in the final quarter.
Collins split his time between midfield and forward and was highly damaging with eight disposals and two goals.
Outside of that blistering third term by the Storm, the game followed a familiar pattern.
The Dragons had the better of the contest, winning contested possession 186-153, clearances 50-38 and hit-outs 60-22, while Storm attempted to control the ball more, accumulating 189-121 uncontested possessions and 93-68 uncontested marks.
It was also an aerial domination by the Dragons, who amassed 20-12 contested marks and a massive 30-15 intercept marks.
The top-ranked side for average intercept marks a game is Golden Square, and they only average 20.2, showing just how immense the likes of Curnow (six intercept marks) and Liam Ireland (four intercept marks) were.
Hosking was the most influential player on the ground with a team-high 26 disposals, 21 clearances, 58 hit-outs, five inside 50s, a goal and 165 ranking points.
Conforti (22 disposals, five clearances, six inside 50s, a goal and 111 ranking points) and Walsh (22 disposals, eight clearances, five inside 50s, a goal and 109 ranking points) were good through the guts.
Moorhead was the best midfielder on the afternoon, collecting 30 disposals, seven clearances, ten inside 50s, a goal and 111 ranking points.
RANKING POINTS
DISPOSALS
KICKS
CONTESTED POSSESSIONS
MARKS
CONTESTED MARKS
INTERCEPT MARKS
CLEARANCES
INSIDE 50s
SCORE INVOLVEMENTS
TACKLES
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.