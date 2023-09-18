Bendigo Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia

Stats what I'm talkin' about: Sandhurst vs Strathfieldsaye

NS
By Nathan Spicer
Updated September 19 2023 - 10:26am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Sandhurst almost cost themselves a shot at their first flag since 2016 due to poor conversion but eventually prevailed 11.15 (81) to 11.7 (73) against Strathfieldsaye in the BFNL preliminary final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.