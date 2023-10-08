Interestingly not even the new constitution granted suffrage to all adults. Instead, it did not preclude from voting those people who already had the right in their respective states. It wasn't until the following year in 1902 that the Commonwealth Franchise Act gave the right to vote in federal elections to those who were British subjects over 21 years of age who had lived in Australia for six months (including women). This Act excluded natives of Australia, Asia, Africa and the Pacific Islands (other than New Zealand) from voting federally, unless they were already enrolled to vote in an Australian state.