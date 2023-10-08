Bendigo played an important role in the development of Australia's constitution.
Sir John Quick, who lived for much of his life in Bendigo, is widely credited with devising the breakthrough plan at the Corowa conference in 1893, establishing the process by which popularly elected delegates would determine the content of the constitution. All of the voters would then have the final say on whether to approve it.
Quick's advocacy of this mechanism is still echoed in the referendum process to change Australia's constitution, a majority of voters in a majority of states. Parliament is not empowered to change it independently.
MORE NEWS:
Quick is not a household name in Bendigo but he is memorialised through a bronze bust in Bendigo's central park, a fine portrait its gallery, a street name, a gilt tomb at its central cemetery and an annual lecture held in his honour.
Quick attended school in Bendigo but left aged just ten to work in an iron foundry, then in a gold mine! His break came when working in the printing room of the Bendigo Evening News where, having taught himself shorthand, he became a junior reporter on the Bendigo Independent and later the Bendigo Advertiser. He moved to Melbourne and matriculated. He graduated from law aged 25 but soon took up political pursuits, winning the Legislative Assembly seat of Sandhurst (Bendigo) where he returned to live and practise law.
Quick was a man of some mettle, given his early working life and determination to succeed academically and professionally. His determination was also evident in his unfailing advocacy, over decades, for the Federation of Australia's states. This sustained advocacy earned Quick the epithet qui patitur vincit - he who endures conquers.
While Quick has left an indelible mark on our constitution, his vision reflected certain views of privileged power and cultural superiority of the times. Consider this report from the Bendigo Advertiser in 1897, quoting Quick at a later constitutional conference:
He went into a clear exposition of the reasons why federation is advisable, and his explicit reasoning on behalf of the cause is perhaps one of the characteristic features of his brilliant address. He argued that the extent of land, the organised population and the wealth of Australia fitted it "for an advanced and compact empire." He went on to observe that "The settlements of today were the portals and gateways to swarming settlements and homes of millions of white men in the future."
The road to Federation was not an easy journey, neither for Quick personally nor the population more broadly. Numerous constitutional conventions were held in the decade preceding Federation, featuring heated debates. Even the final vote to adopt the Federation was not easily won, with NSW registering a 43.5 per cent vote against the proposal and Queensland 44.6 per cent against.
In another sign of the times, only two states gave women the vote on this important issue, South Australia and Western Australia. Similarly, indigenous Australians, Asians, Africans and Pacific Islanders were not allowed to vote in Queensland or Western Australia unless they owned property (being very few). Various other limitations existed elsewhere.
FUTURE BENDIGO SERIES:
Interestingly not even the new constitution granted suffrage to all adults. Instead, it did not preclude from voting those people who already had the right in their respective states. It wasn't until the following year in 1902 that the Commonwealth Franchise Act gave the right to vote in federal elections to those who were British subjects over 21 years of age who had lived in Australia for six months (including women). This Act excluded natives of Australia, Asia, Africa and the Pacific Islands (other than New Zealand) from voting federally, unless they were already enrolled to vote in an Australian state.
While most will find Quick's vision of a land for white people shocking, it was of course not unique at the time. Many held the view, including the architect of the White Australia policy Alfred Deakin, and those views supported the inclusion of a 'race power', as it has become known, in the new constitution. Section 51 (xxvi) gave power to the Commonwealth to make laws with respect to "The people of any race, other than the aboriginal race in any State, for whom it is deemed necessary to make special laws". The Australian people voting at the 1967 referendum deleted the words in italics.
The race power enabled the passage of laws including the Immigration Restriction Act 1901, which formed the legislative bedrock of the White Australia policy. This furthered the fantasy of a land for the enjoyment of white men. It enabled the parliament to deal with the people of any alien race after they had entered the Commonwealth; to localise them within defined areas, to restrict their migration, to confine them to certain occupations, or to give them special protection and secure their return after a certain period to the country whence they came. It particularly targeted Chinese and Kanaka labour in Australia.
Lucky for me, by the time this law was passed, my great great grandfather William Gee of Rockhampton Queensland, born in Canton, China, had been naturalised. Notwithstanding having lived and worked in Australia for over 35 years, the only way that this naturalisation could occur was via marriage to a woman from a very limited number of countries. Fortunately, he had married a woman from Germany some years before. By the time of his naturalisation they had had ten children together.
Of course, Quick and Deakin's vision and the supporting constitutional provisions, not only spoke to the type of white Australia many were keen to ensure, but reflected related views about the place and future of Aboriginal people. However, the interests of these people barely even rated, as premier of New South Wales William Lynne observed when the Commonwealth was inaugurated in January 1901: "Of the three great colonial possessions, Australia's lot has been the happiest. Unlike Canada and South Africa, she does not have a race problem to solve."
But there was a problem to solve, a big one. And it was laid bare by the decision of the High Court in Mabo when it exposed the lie of Terra Nullius; that the land was unoccupied. Of course, the land was occupied. It was the home to hundreds of nations and cultures that had lived and thrived here for tens of thousands of years before European arrival.
Australia's constitution is a remarkable document, and the story of its creation is grand in many respects. However, it is a product of its time and has, in many ways, been damaging to Australia's First peoples. It fails to recognise their sovereignty, their laws and customs. It failed to ensure their suffrage. It fails to establish processes (as occurred in some other colonised nations) to proactively support their participation in political processes and their voice.
If we fail to recognise the legitimate claims of Australia's First Peoples to be recognised and to establish an advisory body to inform Parliament and executive about matters affecting First Peoples, then we will perpetuate an outmoded constitution originally designed to serve a privileged white few.
I for one do not wish to perpetuate that.
Do you have a view on the Voice? Or any issue? Have your say. Send us a letter to the editor via addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.