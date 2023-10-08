Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo politician John Quick set in motion how we vote today

By Peter Noble
Updated October 9 2023 - 7:09am, first published 4:00am
Sir John Quick, who had a key role putting forward the mechanism for how we vote to change the constitution, as a bust in Rosalind Park. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Bendigo played an important role in the development of Australia's constitution.

