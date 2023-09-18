Bendigo Advertisersport
Home/Sport/A-League
Photos

Back-to-back BASL flags for Strathfieldsaye Colts United, Tatura

By Adam Bourke
Updated September 18 2023 - 4:48pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tatura and Strathfieldsaye Colts United celebrate goals in their respective League One grand final wins. Pictures by Adam Bourke
Tatura and Strathfieldsaye Colts United celebrate goals in their respective League One grand final wins. Pictures by Adam Bourke

Tatura and Strathfieldsaye Colts United secured back-to-back CV League One premierships on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.