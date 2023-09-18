Tatura and Strathfieldsaye Colts United secured back-to-back CV League One premierships on Sunday.
Tatura outplayed old rival Shepparton South 4-2 in the League One Men's grand final, while Strathfieldsaye Colts United needed extra time to defeat Shepparton United 4-1 in the League One Women's final.
The Colts-Shepparton United final was a war of attrition.
The warm conditions took their toll on players from both sides and the final became a survival of the fittest.
Somewhat against the run of play, Shepparton United grabbed an early lead inside the first 10 minutes.
Despite having the better of general play, it took Colts until the latter stages of the first half to equalise when Rebecca Berry slotted home arguably her most important goal of the season.
The second-half was a game of cat and mouse.
Colts dominated possession, while Shepparton United tried to pounce on the counter-attack.
Both teams had opportunities to score, but the deadlock couldn't be broken inside the 90 minutes.
Colts and Shepparton United had players go down with cramps and injuries and the extra time period became a battle of who would handle the tough conditions best.
A clumsy challenge at the top of the box on Berry gifted the Colts' star a penalty.
Berry kept her cool and calmly slotted home the penalty to give her side a 2-1 advantage.
Not long later a long-range shot from Liz Watkins was fumbled by the Shepparton United keeper and the ball rolled over the line.
At 3-1 Colts could taste victory and Beth McDonald made sure of it when she added her side's fourth goal.
After the final whistle the Colts' players embraced and celebrated a second-straight grand final win.
"We did it the hard way, but we got there,'' Colts' coach Phil Berry said.
"Once we went into extra time it was a matter of persisting because we were confident the goals would come.
"The penalty was crucial. Fatigue sets in and mistakes like that happen.
"The girls were over the moon to win the grand final again and it's big for the club to grab some more silverware.
"To go through the home and away season undefeated and then win two finals the way they did is testament to the girls.
"They're a great group who deserved to win it again."
Fittingly, Bec Berry was named player of the match for her standout performance in the midfield.
Tatura celebrated back-to-back grand final wins for the first time in club history.
Last year, the Ibises broke Shepparton South's hearts in the final seconds of extra time last year and went on to win a penalty shootout.
This year Tatura poured on the heartbreak in the opening stages of the game.
The common thread between the two grand final wins - Tristan Zito.
The midfielder's sublime late strike last year denied Shepparton South victory and on Sunday he haunted South again with a goal in the first two minutes.
Zito then played the role of architect as Thomas Leech got on the end of two of his crosses to score two first-half goals.
Leech's first goal was with his non-preferred right foot at the back post, while his second goal was with his left foot at the back post.
Leech's brace gave Tatura a 3-1 lead and it was always going to be tough for Shepparton South to get back into the game in the second half.
Shepparton South's hopes decreased significantly when Gerald Corbo was in the right spot to score Tatura's fourth goal after a header from Cooper Gosstray ratted into the crossbar.
To South's credit they didn't throw in the towel.
They created plenty of scoring chances, but Tatura's defence, led by playing coach Thomas Corso was resolute.
South import Sean Grant converted a penalty to make it 4-2, but that was as close as South would get.
Corso, in his first season as coach, was named player of the match.
"I thought last year was ridiculous, but that was off its head,'' Corso said.
"I couldn't be prouder of the boys. They left everything out on that field.
"What an amazing year. To win the championship-premiership double is just unreal.
"The boys were just outstanding."
Shepparton United caused the biggest upset of the day in the Youth division.
United inflicted La Trobe University's first loss of the year in a 2-1 grand final win.
Epsom won the League One Reserves title after it edged out Tatura 1-0 in extra time.
The Scorpions finished fourth on the ladder at the end of the home and away season, but won three-straight finals to claim the premiership.
Border Raiders celebrated premiership success in the League Two Women's division.
The Raiders defeated La Trobe University 3-2 in the grand final.
La Trobe University did collect some silverware.
The Eagles' men's team defeated Swan Hill 4-2 in a free-flowing League Two Men's grand final.
