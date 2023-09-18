Young anglers in the Bendigo region won't be telling stories about the one that got away with four waterways to be stocked with rainbow trout for the school holidays.
Crusoe Reservoir, Forest Lake, Kennington Reservoir and Neangar Lake are among more than 80 Family Fishing Lakes across Victoria being stocked with more than 35,000 catchable rainbow trout.
Crusoe Reservoir will receive 450 trout on top of the 500 it received during the term two school holidays.
Kennington will get 500 trout (600 last holidays) and Neangar Lake 300 (400 last time).
Forest Lake will be stocked with 200 trout after missing out last school holidays due to water quality/level issues.
The annual school holiday stocking program forms part of a record-breaking stocking effort funded by the state government's $96 million package to improve fishing, boating, piers and aquaculture - supported by recreational fishing licence fees.
The program complements the commitment to deliver 95,000 Little Angler Kits to Victorian primary school students next term, encouraging more kids to fish with family.
The Victorian Fisheries Authority (VFA) has stocked more than 26 million fish in the past three years to ensure fishing is great all year round.
The trout used have been grown at the VFA's Snobs Creek hatchery near Eildon.
For the full list of waterways stocked ahead of these holidays, visit vfa.vic.gov.au/holidaytrout. In Family Fishing Lakes, a daily bag limit of five trout applies, of which only two trout can exceed 35 centimetres.
More information about bag and size limits, permitted equipment and licensing can be found in the Victorian Recreational Fishing Guide, available free from most bait and tackle shops, online at vfa.vic.gov.au/fishingguide or via the free 'Vic Fishing' app on your smartphone.
