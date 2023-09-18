Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
What's on

Five free activities across central Victoria | September 18 - 29

September 19 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Wang family, from Melbourne, enjoy some school holiday tulip fun. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
The Wang family, from Melbourne, enjoy some school holiday tulip fun. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

The spring school holidays are here, from Monday, September 9 to Sunday, October 1, and with the weather heating up it, its the perfect opportunity to get the kids out of the house.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.