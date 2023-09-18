The spring school holidays are here, from Monday, September 9 to Sunday, October 1, and with the weather heating up it, its the perfect opportunity to get the kids out of the house.
Here are five free things to do across the school holiday period to keep your kids having fun.
Go out to see the region's famous tulips, and get the kids involved with a BendiGnome Hunt.
There are 12 BendiGnomes scattered throughout Bendigo's most playful parks and gardens, waiting to be discovered. Can you find them all? Let the hunt begin!
Families can expect to reel in a big catch these school holidays, with more than 35,000 catchable rainbow trout stocked into lakes across Victoria.
Four lakes around the Bendigo region will be stocked with trout, to encourage kids to get out there and wet a line.
Crusoe Reservoir (Kangaroo Flat) will receive 450 trout, Kennington Reservoir (Strathdale) 500, Neangar Lake (Eaglehawk) 300 and Forest Lake (Kangaroo Flat) 200, so the next couple of weeks are the time to get the rods out.
For the complete list of waterways stocked for the holidays, bag limits, permitted equipment and licences, visit vfa.vic.gov.au/holidaytrout
Bendigo Art Gallery is geared up to host groups of little artists with its Open Range Art workshops.
Gallery educators will guide the way to create masterpieces with sequins, coloured paper, wash tape and more. The workshops are suitable for children aged four and over. Children under 10 require supervision.
The free sessions run on Wednesday, September 27 and Thursday, September 28 in half hour blocks from 11am to 1pm. Bookings are required.
To secure a spot, visit the link here.
Adventure through a thrilling obstacle challenge, with wiggly snakes, agility ladders and miniature hurdles at Bendigo Marketplace, September 18 - 22.
Or ever wanted to join the circus? Show off your circus tricks in the Circus Skills zone, twirl spinning plates, master the art of fling nets, spinning mini hoops and juggling devil sticks.
Can't make week one? Embark on an pint-sized adventure with a little mini golf wonderland with twists around every corner at Bendigo Marketplace September 25 - 29.
Spend a morning at the beautiful Bendigo Botanic Gardens just outside the CBD.
Check out plants from around the world, as well as a modern "Future Garden" with indigenous plants.
The best part? Kids will love the playspace with a fort, secret garden and the roly-poly lawn - so you can fall asleep with your hat over your face while they play.
Picnic facilities scattered throughout.
