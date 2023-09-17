School students who spent 10 weeks in term three finding their passion have gone public with their discovery.
A total of 11 schools from around central Victoria took part in the Passions and Pathways program.
The program is aimed a developing career aspirations for grade 5 and 6 students.
More than 60 businesses helped the students build positivity to encourage them to stay in school in order to chase future opportunities.
Goldfields Local Learning and Employment Network (LLEN) helped drive the program and its executive officer Dave Burton said the community had embraced the initiative.
"It was about getting the kids to get a better understanding of skills and what their interests are," he said.
"We had visits from industry and the students would go out on a career roadshow for a day."
There was an education immersion day involving university and TAFE and projects with local industry and business.
"In 2023, its 12th year, Passions and Pathways has been embraced by community, with over 200 excursions to businesses and education providers this term," Mr Burton said.
The program culminated with expos which saw students, local industry and community come together to see the outcomes of the students exploring their skills and passions, investigating education pathways and different jobs within the region.
Expo events were held in Castlemaine and Maryborough and at the Bendigo library.
"We are very proud to share the result of students projects and learning throughout the term with families and community at these very special expo events," Mr Burton said.
One teacher described the value of Passions and Pathways as "enormous".
"I think it's just vital. For a lot of our students, their transition into high school can be difficult for them, and having Passions & Pathways is that motivation to stay in school," the teacher said.
"Already they are like... 'I want to go to TAFE/Uni - so I need to stay in school'. They haven't had that mindset before.
"It's just something that wouldn't happen if we weren't engaged in this program."
