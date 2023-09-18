Bendigo Advertiser
Lucas Herbert starts new PGA Tour season with solid performance

By Adam Bourke
Updated September 18 2023 - 11:12am, first published 11:00am
Lucas Herbert's great start set up a top 30 finish in California. Picture by Getty Images
Bendigo golfer Lucas Herbert finished tied for 30th at the PGA Tour's Fortinet Championship in California.

