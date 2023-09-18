Bendigo golfer Lucas Herbert finished tied for 30th at the PGA Tour's Fortinet Championship in California.
After shooting a sizzling 63 to lead the tournament on day one, Herbert struggled for consistency on the final three days of the tournament.
The 27-year-old had a three-over par 75 on day two, a one-under par 71 on day three and completed the tournament with an even-par 72.
He finished at seven-under par for the tournament - 14 shots behind winner Sahith Theegala.
Herbert's putting was once again his strength. He was inside the top five for total putts (26.50 average per round).
However, his accuracy off the tee and approach shots cost him the opportunity to finish inside the top 10.
He made 61 per cent of greens in regulation for the week and was ranked midfield in shots gained tee to green and driving accuracy.
Herbert will have a break for the next couple of weeks, with the PGA Tour's next event the Sanderson Farms Championships on October 5-8.
At the same time the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship will be played on the DP World Tour in Scotland.
Herbert is ranked 22nd on the DP World Tour's Race to Dubai rankings and he will qualify for the prestigious DP World Tour Championship in Dubai in mid-November.
