Raywood's firefighting heroes were honoured on September 17 with a ceremony awarding service medals, lifetime awards and national medals.
Grateful community members joined the deputy Victorian premier Jacinta Allan and Bendigo mayor Andrea Metcalf to celebrate the lifelong efforts of many men and women.
Six life memberships were awarded to team members recognising 30 or more years of service to the Country Fire Authority, while 11 national medals were handed out to recognise a minimum of 15 years of service.
A raft of service medals were also awarded to honour those who had given at least five years.
Three volunteers marked five years of service, six marked a decade, five marked 15 years and seven marked 20 years.
Thomas Griffin marked 25 years of service, Craig Stone and Troy Cutting marked 30, Ronald Thompson marked 35 and Dean Collins marked 45.
The family of the late Ian Bennett, who recently passed, also received an award on his behalf for an incredible 80 years of service.
Ms Metcalf said, "thank you doesn't seem enough to say for what these volunteers do in protecting us".
"But l will say thank you and l hope you're not called out too much in this coming season," she said.
"Thank you also to their families too for the sacrifices you make in allowing the volunteers to do this very important work."
