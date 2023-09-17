Bendigo Advertiser
Raywood CFA awards service, lifetime and national medals

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
September 18 2023 - 5:00am
Raywood's firefighting heroes were honoured on September 17 with a ceremony awarding service medals, lifetime awards and national medals.

