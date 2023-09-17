WHITE Hills premiership captain Molly Johnston has heaped praise on her teammates' persistence and determination in overcoming a spirited Colbinabbin's in Saturday's HDFNL grand final.
Both traits were needed in heavy supply as the Demons overcame a one-goal half time deficit to overrun the Grasshoppers in the second half to win by 11 goals.
A ruthless 20-8 third quarter proved the difference in the Demons' first A-grade premiership win since 2019.
In her third season at Scott Street, after crossing from BFNL club South Bendigo, Johnston paid full credit to Colbinabbin for a tough grand final performance.
With their squad boasting an average age in the very low 20s, the inspirational Demons skipper was certain they and seven other rivals would have plenty to contend with from the Grasshoppers over the next few seasons.
"They are an awesome team, Colbo, such a nice young team," she said.
"It was so much fun to be out there playing them.
"I'm a bit nervous about seeing what their team can do over the next few years if they stick together."
Johnston, a key in defence alongside fellow former South Bendigo players Amy Morrissey and Tegan Elliston, hailed a raft of thrifty coaching moves from Lauren Bowles at half time of Saturday's match.
High among them was the move of Olivia Treloar off the bench and into goal shooter in the third quarter.
Just as crucial to the outcome, according to Johnston, was the immense character and closeness of the playing group.
"I think it just comes down to persistence, especially against a team like Colbo. You really have to persist over four quarters and eventually things come or open up," she said.
"Their goalers (Matilda McIntyre and Ella Kerlin) are so accurate. For a couple of young players, they are very challenging to play on.
"But they were great across the whole court.
Johnston, whose last season at South Bendigo was in 2019, was stoked to have made amends for last season's grand final loss to Elmore.
Six of Saturday's team of nine played against the Bloods in 2022.
The only downside for Johnston on Saturday was the Hillies not being able to secure more than one premiership, after playing off in all four senior grand finals.
She coached both the B-grade and B-reserve teams into battle against Elmore and Huntly.
"It's always tough when you lose a grand final, but there can only be one winner on those days," she said.
"But I'm sure we'll all enjoy the celebrations together and we will talk about next year another time."
MORE HDFNL GRAND FINAL NEWS:
Proudest of all in the aftermath of the weekend, an even more special bond has been forged with some of her closest friends.
"They are just amazing girls. White Hills is such an amazing club and Lauren is such an amazing person," Johnston said.
"When you play netball with people, you become friends for life and when you win premierships together, it's very special.
"It's good to get redemption from last year too."
When you play netball with people, you become friends for life and when you win premierships together, it's very special- White Hills captain Molly Johnston
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.