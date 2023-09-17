Those using the roads - as drivers, passengers or pedestrians - are being urged to take care these school holidays to prevent any more needless deaths.
The warning comes at a time where the road toll is at least 22 per cent above the level it was at the same point in 2022.
209 people had died as of September 14 compared with 172 at the same point last year.
Now TAC is running a social media campaign throughout the spring holiday period, encouraging those travelling to keep road safety front of mind and to plan a pause from the road every two hours.
From January 1 to September 14 in 2023 there have been six fatalities in Greater Bendigo including four drivers, one motorcyclist and one pedestrian.
Zooming out to rural Victoria as a whole, there have been 120 fatalities - including 39 females and 81 males in that same time frame.
The most commonly affected age range was 70 and over with 22 deaths.
These deaths in regional Victoria include 68 drivers, two cyclists, 10 motorcyclists, 31 passengers, eight pedestrians and one unknown.
But deaths are not the only measurement of road trauma - with many more people being hospitalised.
For 2023 there are only hospitalisation statistics for January and February - but in those two months alone there were 295 people who went to hospital across rural Victoria and eight people specifically in Greater Bendigo.
45 people across non-metro parts of the state have needed a hospital stay of longer than 14 days.
Across the year of 2022, there were 1661 hospitalisations across rural Victoria and 83 in Greater Bendigo.
That included 211 people who needed stays of more than a fortnight including 12 in the local government area.
To prevent any further injuries or deaths, anyone travelling by road is urged to take care at what is a higher-risk time, wear a seatbelt, plan ahead and research the journey.
Driving to the conditions and sticking to the speed limit or cutting off five is vital to reaching your destination.
Drivers should avoid distractions like phones and never drive tired.
Transport Accident Commission CEO Tracey Slatter said a busy period is expected as Victorians enjoy the school holidays.
"Drivers are being urged to take the time to plan ahead - ensure you are well rested, leave plenty of time to get to your destination, take regular breaks and have alternative transport plans when drinking alcohol," she said.
For safe driving tips go to vicroads.vic.gov.au/safety-and-road-rules/driver-safety/safe-driving-tips.
