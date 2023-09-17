GISBORNE will play Sandhurst in the 2023 BFNL grand final after overpowering Castlemaine in Saturday's preliminary final at the QEO.
The Bulldogs continued the dominance they have held over Castlemaine since the Magpies' return to the A-grade competition last season by notching up a 49-36 win.
They have beaten the Magpies in all six clashes between the two sides in the last two seasons, including twice in finals.
A 13-goal triumph catapulted the Bulldogs into their first grand final since 2018, when they also played Sandhurst.
The Dragons won that clash in extra time.
Gisborne coach Tarryn Rymer, who played in the 2018 final, will be hoping for a different outcome next Saturday.
She said the Bulldogs had taken their time to shake off the Magpies, who entered the contest with plenty of momentum, following back-to-back finals wins over South Bendigo and Kangaroo Flat.
"But at half time I could see our girls building momentum and it was all about maintaining that in the third quarter," Rymer said.
"Thirteen goals was a good win. You get to that point where you know the momentum is going to change, but it was good to see the girls punch-on through.
"We watched Castlemaine play Kangaroo Flat last week and they just kept coming and they will always do that unless you put your foot down.
"It was a really good team effort; everyone I thought played really well.
"When someone did dip out of it, the other girls picked up the slack."
A polished win was well led by strong midcourt performances by dual league medallist Tiana Newman and Emerson Lakey, while Claudia Mawson and Tori Skrijel combined efficiently in the goal circle.
"It was great to see our midcourters really step up; Tiana was exceptional," Rymer said.
"We're really excited for next week. It's a big deal for us with four out of the five (netball) teams and our under-18s football all playing."
Newman will be the lone survivor from the 2018 grand final team, which lost to Sandhurst.
Third place represents Castlemaine's best ever finish to an A-grade season.
They went one spot better than in 2022, when they were eliminated by Gisborne in the second week of finals.
Co-coach Gary Cooke said despite being only one goal down at quarter time, the Magpies had been worn down by continually playing catch-up in the first half.
"They were fitter and more physical and we just didn't stand up to it, even though we know we can and we love that kind of game," he said.
"It just wasn't our day.
"We were up at one stage in the first quarter, but it felt like they continually kept pushing on and we'd pull it back.
"By the time we got to the second quarter, it started to feel like they were starting to get control of the game, but hadn't quite got control of it. But they were always on the cusp of it.
"When it got to the second half, their confidence was starting to shine and ours wasn't quite there and we started to make little mistakes."
Fellow coach Fiona Fowler capped an excellent season by being one of the Magpies' best again, alongside hard-working goaler Mikaela Vaughan and Montaya Sardi.
Despite their preliminary final exit, Cooke said the Magpies had much to be proud about following their second season back in A-grade.
"Credit to Gisborne, they were obviously the better team and they deserve to be going on to the grand final," he said.
"We were naturally gutted, but proud that we got to our first prelim final.
"We felt that we had the goods to do it, but we just couldn't produce it on the day."
Gisborne will be chasing its first A-grade premiership since 2013.
The Bulldogs will enter grand final day as reigning premiers in A-reserve and 17-and-under, but will start as underdogs in both games after having advanced via the preliminary final.
A-grade: Sandhurst v Gisborne (3pm)
A-reserve: Sandhurst v Gisborne (1.30pm)
B-grade: Gisborne v Sandhurst (12pm)
B-reserve: Sandhurst v Kangaroo Flat (10.30am)
17-and-under: Sandhurst v Gisborne (9am)
