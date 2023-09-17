HDFNL: Redemption for Bulldogs under-18s, Demons' reserves

NORTH Bendigo's under-18s and White Hills' reserves teams have both savoured grand final redemption after winning Heathcote District league flags on Saturday.
Both the Bulldogs' under-18s and Demons' reserves were beaten grand finalists last year, but went one better on Saturday with victories at Huntly.
In the under-18s North Bendigo kicked nine of the last 10 goals of the game to beat Huntly by 40 points and win their first flag since 2015.
The Bulldogs prevailed 12.10 (82) to 6.6 (42) to cap a season in which they won 17 of 18 games to avenge last year's tight loss to White Hills.
Midway through the third quarter the Hawks - who had gallantly fought their way through from the elimination final - held the upper hand when they led by 13 points, 5.4 to 3.3.
However, a goal to North Bendigo full-forward Brandyn Barilari at the 15-minute mark would prove the turning point of the game.
Over the last 13 minutes of the quarter the Bulldogs piled on five goals with Barilari showing plenty of tricks inside 50, kicking four of them.
The Bulldogs went into three quarter-time leading by 18 points and carried on their momentum with four goals to one in the final term to run out 40-point victors.
Barilari finished with six second-half goals for the Bulldogs, while team-mate Jett Grundy was awarded the best-on-ground medal.
"We knew Huntly would bring the heat right from the start and they probably jumped us a little more than we anticipated," North Bendigo coach Storm Giri said.
"Huntly was tough around the footy in the first half and we were probably just a bit to cute with the ball at times, but we made some adjustments after half-time and got the game going our way."
Eathen Oaten and Josh Trotter were named the two best for the Hawks.
In the reserves, a run of seven unanswered goals spurred White Hills to a 30-point victory over North Bendigo.
The game was evenly poised early in the third quarter when North Bendigo led by one point, 4.1 to 3.6.
However, from that point it was all one-way traffic as the Demons took control, kicking the next seven goals en route to an 11.11 (77) to 7.5 (47) victory.
Co-coached by Lachlan Sawyer and Jayden Sheean, who was one of his side's best and kicked two goals, it was the Demons' fifth reserves premiership since 2012.
Demons' midfielder Doolan Nihill won the medal for best on ground, while team-mate Matthew Cox was the leading goalkicker on the ground with four.
Ruckman Denzel Cooper was North Bendigo's best and key forward Michael Thompson kicked three goals.
Meanwhile, Huntly was a sea of colour on Saturday with all nine HDFNL clubs represented across the three football and seven netball grand finals.
On another pristine HDFNL grand final day that drew a huge crowd that paid a gate of $60,000, a spread of six clubs ended the day with premierships - Mount Pleasant (three), White Hills (two), Elmore (two), North Bendigo (one), Huntly (one) and LBU (one).
