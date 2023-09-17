Bendigo Advertisersport
HDFNL: Redemption for Bulldogs under-18s, Demons' reserves

By Luke West
Updated September 17 2023 - 11:29am, first published 10:43am
White Hills' reserves team after beating North Bendigo in Saturday's grand final. Picture by Darren Howe
NORTH Bendigo's under-18s and White Hills' reserves teams have both savoured grand final redemption after winning Heathcote District league flags on Saturday.

